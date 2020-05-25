Netflix is ​​adding a ton of great horror movies in June

Do you still feel a little discouraged because almost all Tremors the movies are gone Netflix At the end of june? It's a shame, to be sure, but you can be sure that the streaming site won't leave horror fans hanging, as they are adding some great movies that you won't want to miss next month.

June 1 will be a great day for the platform, as the long-awaited arrival of The silence of the lambs It should bring tons of spectators. The 1991 classic, based on the Thomas Harris novel of the same name, marks the second on-screen appearance of the infamous Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant but disturbed psychiatrist who has been jailed after his cannibal serial murders. When another murderer needs to be arrested, the FBI consults Lecter to help him understand and locate the psychopath.

The silence of the lambs is a beloved and critically acclaimed film that won the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, so if you've never seen it before, you'll want to take a look at it. And for lifelong fans of the horror classic, its inclusion will simply be a wonderful opportunity to rewatch an old favorite.

However, it will not be the only movie you will want to watch, since in 2007 Zodiac It will also land on Netflix the same day. Directed by David Fincher, Zodiac recounts the hunt for the Zodiac Killer, an infamous serial killer who mocked the police and press with cryptic letters and puzzles throughout the 1960s and 1970s. The film has been praised for its historical authenticity and was adored by Critical once it debuted, so it's worth a few hours of your time.

Other horror movies that join these two classics on June 1 include Priest, Car, The boy and The Cape of Fear, and more content in the genre will also be reduced during the rest of the month, such as Darkness and Dark skies. Needless to say, if you're a fan of horror movies, you have a lot to look forward to during June.

Of course, horror movies are not the only thing added to Netflix next month, and you can click here to see everything that's on the way. Suffice it to say that there is much to wait for.