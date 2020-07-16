Netflix Names Ted Sarandos Co-CEO as Shares Plummet

The company said it expects to attract 2.5 million subscribers in the next quarter, about half of what analysts had expected.

That lower-than-expected projection for the next quarter caused the company's shares to drop after trading hours. Shares fell more than 10% in post-close trading.

Netflix ( NFLX ) It was also in the news on Thursday by announcing that Ted Sarandos, the company's chief content officer, would become co-CEO alongside Reed Hastings.

"Ted has been my partner for decades," Hastings said in a statement. "This change makes formal what was already informal: that Ted and I share Netflix's leadership."