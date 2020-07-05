Netflix orders Pharell Williams' Gospel Voices of Fire documentary series

Netflix has announced that it has ordered a new unscripted gospel documentary series by Pharell Williams called Voices of fire.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will explore the artist's hometown community, Hampton Roads, Virginia, as it attempts to bring together one of the world's most powerful gospel choirs. The project is slated to premiere on Netflix later this year.

The show will follow Pharell's uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, who is also a well-respected musician in the area, along with his core team of influential gospel leaders as they take to the streets of Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent.

The collective belief is that diverse education can give rise to a collective voice that has greater meaning. The bishop and his team will search for people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds.

Williams and the bishop revealed the news at the Essence Festival over the weekend. Voices of Fire will be produced by A. Smith & Co. and I am ANOTHER. Executive producers include Williams and Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER and Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co. Bianca Barnes-Williams will also be executive producing.

This news comes just days after Williams and BlackAF creator Kenya Barris revealed they are in talks with Netflix for a Juneteenth-inspired musical. Williams is represented by WME.

Michael is a music and television addict interested in most things that are not completely boring. You can follow him on Twitter – @Tweetskoor

Stream Voices of fire on Netflix

