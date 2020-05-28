Netflix Releases Stunning New Posters for The Umbrella Academy Season 2

One of the most popular Netflix series of 2019, The umbrella academy will return for a second season on the streaming platform this summer. Last week, we received a promotional teaser that confirmed a July 31 release date, which has now been followed by a set of character posters for the series. Below, the posters feature the seven main cast members, albeit with faces hidden by umbrellas, with the umbrella theme spreading in the background and the Season 2 logo.

For those who don't know, The umbrella academy It is adapted from the Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba comic series, and focuses on a family of adopted siblings with unusual powers. The first season involves & # 39; The Umbrella Academy & # 39 ;, as the family is called, reuniting to try to solve the mystery of their adoptive father and the threat of an apocalypse. The second series of episodes will explore another apocalypse, while presumably you will see the dysfunctional family continue to struggle to work together.

The new posters feature Ben (Justin H. Min), who has the somewhat unfortunate power of being able to summon tentacled creatures from his body, as well as Klaus (Robert Sheehan), who can communicate with the dead. Also joining the lineup are Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), a celebrity with mind control skills, and Luther (Tom Hopper), a super strong astronaut who earns a monkey top.

Click to enlarge

In addition, we look at Diego de David Castañeda, who can bend thrown objects, Vanya (Ellen Page), who has a destructive power based on sound, and number five by Aidan Gallagher. Given the promotion Netflix unveiled last week and these new posters, we expect a full trailer for the series very soon.

Either way, fans only have to wait a couple of months to meet up with the strange world of The umbrella academy, which adds to a summer lineup already packed for Netflix.