Netflix reportedly plans live-action television show Legend of Korra

If you are of the opinion that there can never be enough Avatar, the last airbender kindness to dive in, we have good news for you. Sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us Percy jackson restarts as a streaming series and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max: they've revealed that Netflix is ​​planning a live-action version of The Legend of Korra too.

Let's be honest, few franchises can have a fan as religious as Nickelodeon's hit animated series and the Internet reactions and responses to the show, which is now airing on Netflix, are a testament to that. The sequel series has always lived in the shadow of Avatar, the last airbender however, with some fans comparing it to the original and claiming that it did not meet their expectations.

This is far from the first time that fandoms have collided, of course, with the most infamous example that is Star Wars prequels and the anger with which they were received, although the recent trio of films also managed to polarize the public. More recently, sparks flew when people hit The Legend of Korra and Netflix stepped in to defend his ascension journey in a heated debate on Twitter.

That said, it is good that Netflix chooses to adapt the saga in order, because it is unknown what the reaction would have been if they had only chosen to produce the sequel. In fact, our sources inform us that they also informed us about the incorporation of Ahsoka Tano The Mandalorian last year – that live action Avatar, the last airbender It can also be a kind of litmus test, to see if it performs favorably before putting more than its budget into continuing the tradition and building the beloved world with live action. Legend of korra. It's definitely something they're planning to do, though, and while it may not materialize for a while yet, we can at least rest easy knowing Netflix is ​​pretty active on the property right now.

Unfortunately, since it is still very early, we have nothing more to share about this proposal. Legend of korra adaptation, but hopefully the producers will treat the source material of both shows with care and respect and the franchise will continue to flourish once it jumps into live action.