Netflix revives & # 39; Unsolved Mysteries & # 39; with its original creators and producers of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; at the helm

"Unsolved Mysteries" is back and it's coming back with the same theme song that many will remember.

The famous docuseries, which shed light on cold cases, paranormal activities and bizarre happenings, will have a new home on Netflix and their rebirth will also see the return of the original creators of the show Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove with the help of the giant's producers. streaming. original series "Stranger Things" according to People magazine.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the series, which will debut next month, and by People, it will follow six new cases and unexplained events gathered from around the world.

With the return, the series is said to drop 12 episodes in its comeback season bringing together components from the early era of "Unsolved Mysteries," as well as some newer elements that aim to bring the entire title to fresh life with accounts from characters. and the classic style of storytelling that fans of the show expect.

Meurer and Cosgrove called the program "life changing" in a statement to People, adding that they were happy "to know that we have had an impact on people's lives."

The show originally premiered as three specials on BNC in 1985 and, to date, "Unsolved Mysteries" has helped solve more than 260 cases, including one 30-year-old case this spring.

Fans can count the 1-800 phone number that appeared at the end of each episode asking for advice from any viewer who might have had information related to a specific case covered in the show. Meurer and Cosgrove said the information line has evolved and that viewers will now be directed to unsolved.com and, if applicable, to a law enforcement agency.

"We have hired staff to ensure the tracks are relayed quickly to the appropriate parties," the producer couple told People.

Other changes that will come to the series will be immediately recognized by longtime viewers. The oldest episodes featured four cases per show, while in Renaissance, each episode will focus on a single case "that is produced, directed, photographed, rated and edited at a high level," according to executive producer and director of " Stranger Things ", Shawn Exaction.

The new series will also go hostless as a nod to the late former presenter Robert Stack, the "unique and irreplaceable presence" who died in May 2003 at age 84.

"Above all, our aspiration was to make a new chapter worthy of his memory and an iconic contribution to this iconic series," Levy said of the late "Untouchables" host and star.

New episodes of "Unsolved Mysteries" will be available to stream on July 1 on Netflix.