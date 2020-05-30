Netflix subscribers go crazy over Steve Carell's new show

Following Steve Carell's tenure as The officeIt is awkward but adorable Michael Scott, the world of television comedy was left wanting. In fact, after leaving the popular fake documentary series on the show's seventh season, Carell would later continue with more dramatic roles in movies like the 2014 one. Fox hunter and from 2015 The great short instead of direct comic parts.

Fortunately, the latest Netflix comedy in the workplace, Space forcehas met The office Co-creator Greg Daniels with Steve Carell in an attempt to recapture the magic of those good days from Dunder Mifflin. And while critics haven't exactly been crazy about the show, Space force is currently at a critical rating of 37% in the review aggregator Rotten tomatoes As of this writing, audiences around the world have been enjoying watching Carell's return to a more comical role on television, reflecting the series' much more positive audience score of 72% on the same aggregator site.

In fact, after debuting on Netflix yesterday, many fans turned to Twitter to share their thoughts on the platform's latest original production, and here's what they had to say:

Fuck the critics, I need some Steve Carell tonight!#SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/Il4gyrGJQR – kim (@ 4_the_babies) May 29, 2020

I have no idea why critics hated #SpaceForce so much. Yes, it's a little bumpy, but most of the first season in sitcoms are. I am sure this will flourish and grow as I go along. A great way to spend an afternoon! It made me laugh many times! pic.twitter.com/PAQIqZ0B4A – Cameron Harris (@ Cameron17Harris) May 29, 2020

It took me half a day, but I've articulated everything #SpaceForce What a funny show, Steve Carell and John Malkovich are great together and what a cast. pic.twitter.com/yaqzMa9kON – Matthew (@MatthewMarkJr) May 29, 2020

5 episodes in. Steve Carell and John Malkovich are great at #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/fghPImTEXC – Jon Hassinger (@TheComicJon) May 30, 2020

So I watched the first episode of #SpaceForce and oh god … Mark Naird is so Michael Scott … and they are based in Colorado … and their daughter is called Erin … and there are characters named Kelly and Angela … it's what you think she is 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kzcPNdFR7b – Mohit Kudi ♆ (@FedererBackhand) May 29, 2020

It doesn't matter what they say, but it's a fun series that makes you laugh #SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/PCopJ4VTA2 – Noleksum (@UniverseGet) May 30, 2020

#SpaceForce it's really so fucking fun I don't know how people don't understand this pic.twitter.com/gWJ7zOELgG – Sasshley (@sassshleyash) May 30, 2020

For some reason I hated the first episode of @realspaceforce But I couldn't stop laughing at the second one; absurd episode … I can't wait any longer … – Binary Daoist (@Binary_ singlist) May 30, 2020

Dogstronaut was eaten by a chimponaut who is now a prisoner of war on a Chinese satellite. Enjoying Space Force very much so far, even with its negative reviews. pic.twitter.com/3LdTwDktAD – Old man who plays COD and eats pizza (@OldManWhoBets) May 30, 2020

As you can see, the overall hit from most viewers is overwhelmingly positive. Clearly, Space force It is one of those rare occasions when critical audience consensus does not quite line up. However, one thing is certain, and that is that it is always difficult to try to make the landing of a television program in the debut season. Most of the time, the series only reached their pace in the second season and beyond. In fact, The office It was almost the same, right?

For those who are not familiar with it, Space force is a satirical version of the United States Space Force and sees Carell playing a direct general who reluctantly accepts a position to oversee the new branch of the military. The show also has an incredibly talented supporting cast, including characters like John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow, and Tawny Newsom.

Tell us, however, have you tuned in Space force still? If so, was he out of this world? Or were the critics right? Let us know below.