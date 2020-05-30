Netflix subscribers go crazy over Steve Carell's new show

Following Steve Carell's tenure as The officeIt is awkward but adorable Michael Scott, the world of television comedy was left wanting. In fact, after leaving the popular fake documentary series on the show's seventh season, Carell would later continue with more dramatic roles in movies like the 2014 one. Fox hunter and from 2015 The great short instead of direct comic parts.

Fortunately, the latest Netflix comedy in the workplace, Space forcehas met The office Co-creator Greg Daniels with Steve Carell in an attempt to recapture the magic of those good days from Dunder Mifflin. And while critics haven't exactly been crazy about the show, Space force is currently at a critical rating of 37% in the review aggregator Rotten tomatoes As of this writing, audiences around the world have been enjoying watching Carell's return to a more comical role on television, reflecting the series' much more positive audience score of 72% on the same aggregator site.

In fact, after debuting on Netflix yesterday, many fans turned to Twitter to share their thoughts on the platform's latest original production, and here's what they had to say:

As you can see, the overall hit from most viewers is overwhelmingly positive. Clearly, Space force It is one of those rare occasions when critical audience consensus does not quite line up. However, one thing is certain, and that is that it is always difficult to try to make the landing of a television program in the debut season. Most of the time, the series only reached their pace in the second season and beyond. In fact, The office It was almost the same, right?

For those who are not familiar with it, Space force is a satirical version of the United States Space Force and sees Carell playing a direct general who reluctantly accepts a position to oversee the new branch of the military. The show also has an incredibly talented supporting cast, including characters like John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow, and Tawny Newsom.

Tell us, however, have you tuned in Space force still? If so, was he out of this world? Or were the critics right? Let us know below.



