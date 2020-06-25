Netflix sued the movie & # 39; Enola Holmes & # 39; for copyright infringement by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle estate

The family heritage of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator and author of all the Sherlock Holmes stories, is suing Netflix for copyright and trademark infringement for his upcoming movie "Enola Holmes".

The author, writer and director of the Millie-directed film Bobby Brown are also being sued, as well as Nancy Springer, author of the "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" book series, on which the film is based.

In the film, Brown plays Enola, Sherlock and Mycroft's younger sister, who is also an expert detective. Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, and Fiona Shaw also star in the film. It will premiere on the streaming service in September.

According to Deadline, the iconic author's family claims that "the copyright infringement arises from the unauthorized copying of the original creative expression by the defendants (Conan Doyle) in the copyrighted Sherlock Holmes stories" .

A 19-page complaint was filed Wednesday in federal court in New Mexico.

The lawsuit also claims that while many of Conan Doyle's early Sherlock stories are in the public domain, the writer's last 10 stories about the British investigator (published between 1923 and 1927) are private because those stories deepen his emotional state. .

Family inheritance states that after Conan Doyle's eldest son was killed in World War I, he wrote to Sherlock again, but realized that "it was no longer enough for Holmes's character to be the rational and analytical mind brighter. Holmes needed to be human. The character needed to develop human connection and empathy. "

After creating the character in 1887, Conan Doyle wrote 56 short stories and four novels about the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and his partner Dr. John Watson.

