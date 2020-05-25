Netflix suffers major disruptions and internet frenzy

Since the global blockade began, many of us have taken Netflix to keep us entertained while we're stuck at home with nothing to do. To the credit of the streaming service, it has actually been fairly stable for the past few months. However, this Memorial Day (May 25) is a different story, as people from all over the world are turning to social media to report that the site is not working.

The problem started early Monday morning and at the time of writing it still continues. The problems vary from case to case, but many simply cannot load the service. According to DownDetector.com, Netflix is ​​experiencing major disruptions in many of the most populous areas in the United States. Namely, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Several countries in Europe also face major problems, including the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Southeast Asia and Australia are also among those affected.

The situation is driving some people crazy as they can't get Netflix to work, no matter what they do, even if they uninstall and reinstall the app or restart their phone. And below, you can find just a sample of what people are saying.

Many people report that they are faced with the "Unable to connect to Netflix" screen shown in the previous tweet, but this varies according to each person's service. Here is another type of error message that some have popped up.

Tons of people are turning to Twitter to scream in frustration that their viewing has been interrupted.

To be clear, the problem seems to focus mainly on the Netflix app on the phones. So those who use smart TVs or PCs should be fine.

Smart TV and laptop are fine. phones are not 😣#netflixdown – 🌼🌿 (@_sveila) May 25, 2020

If you are currently being affected by Netflix Going down, be sure to keep checking social media to see if the situation changes. It seems things have gotten a little better in the last hour or so and hopefully the platform will become more stable as the day progresses.