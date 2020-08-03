Netflix to buy Amy Adams' thriller "The Woman in the Window"

Netflix is ​​finalizing a takeover agreement that will move The woman in the window outside of Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, and in a new window, like a global Netflix event movie. The thriller, starring Amy Adams and directed by Joe Wright, is the latest of the book-based film projects that Elizabeth Gabler left when Disney acquired Fox and abruptly closed its Fox 2000 division. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush produced.

They are finalizing the deal, so it's unclear when Netflix will release the movie, which is finished.

Pic is an adaptation of A.J. Finn global best seller. While the novel's true writer, book publisher Dan Mallory, received a lively New Yorker magazine writing on the propensity to invent or fabricate personal information, which has nothing to do with this change of venue.

Simply put, an adult-themed thriller is not a good fit for the Disney + family-friendly streaming service, and the release schedules will be overloaded when theaters reopen and the public returns. Like some other pictures that have gone from studios to streamers: Tom Hanks' WWII thriller GreyhoundSony's trip to Apple is a good example: Cash-strapped studios are in finished movies, and cash-rich streamers can't get enough of them. Creating revenue events in some seems like a good deal, especially when the movie wasn't up to Disney's mandate anyway and was a carryover from Fox 2000. Netflix wins a new movie with an outstanding cast including Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman , Tracy Letts (who wrote the script), Bryan Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie and Wyatt Russell.

In The woman in the windowAdams plays Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who lives alone in a New York suburb. She is trapped in the reddish stone and her fear of leaving the house cost her separation from her husband and daughter. He fills his day watching film noir classics and his interaction is mostly online. She spies on her neighbors like they do in the movies she loves. Things get interesting for her when the Russell clan moves into the next house and she watches the bond between the parents and her teenage son that makes her want a reunion with her own family. It turns around when it witnesses an act of violence in the house. Should she call the police or has she gone crazy? You also have a problem with prescription drugs and wine consumption. It joins a Hitchcockian thriller along the lines of The rear window and Vertigo, with a tablespoon of Girl is gone and The girl on the train thrown just in case.

Here is the first trailer:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0hTmzISOlQ (/ embed)