Netflix Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer arrives TOMORROW

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer will be released tomorrow, May 28, on Netflix, as confirmed by a new video prompting the return of the Hargreeves.

A new teaser video has been released that reveals The umbrella academy The Season 2 trailer will be released tomorrow, May 28. The hit Netflix show, which was launched in 2019, and watched by more than 45 million households in its first month alone, will return to screens on July 31, when all 10 episodes of Season 2 will be available for broadcast.

The show follows the Hargreeves children, a group of gifted children, all miraculously born on October 1, 1989, who are adopted by the eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves. The first season followed Vanya (Ellen Page), Diego (David Castañeda), Luther (Tom Hooper), Allisson (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) as they gathered to solve the mystery of his father's death. At the end of the season, Vanya has discovered his powers and in doing so causes the apocalypse, and the rest of the Hargreeves have been transported back in time (viewers are led to believe) to prevent the catastrophe from happening. However, where they really are, no one knows.

A new video, published by The umbrella academy Today's Twitter account reveals that a trailer for the second season will arrive tomorrow. The publication says "Have you seen the Hargreeves time travel compounds coming tomorrow …" accompanied by a video showing a pneumatic tube that will be familiar to fans of the show, which says "incoming transmission". Take a look for yourself below:

The umbrella academy the season 2 release date was only revealed a little over a week ago, in a video showing the cast dancing at home during the coronavirus blockade, to the tune of "I think we are alone now," a reference to the Season 1 fan favorite scene, This new tweet, however, pokes fun at the fact that the trailer could reveal what happened to the Hargreeves, and where we might end up watching them travel in Season 2. With the show's launch. just a couple of months away, anticipation is mounting, and fans will be desperate for any clues as to what the plot might be for season 2.

First Umbrella academy Season 2 posters raised the question of "When are they?" instead of where, and it is clear that time travel will again play an important role this season. Could the Hargreeves have been scattered at different times? It has been speculated that this is the case, and tomorrow's preview may reveal more details. In addition to a composer revelation that the setting will change dramatically, along with the addition of new characters, little is known about season 2, but if the writers manage to reach the heights of season 1, then fans will be delighted.

Umbrella academy Season 2 will stream all 10 episodes on Netflix starting July 31.

