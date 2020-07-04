Netflix users are excited about the new "Remove from Row" feature where you can update the "Continue viewing" list

Netflix subscribers celebrate the latest innovation in the service: the "Remove from Line" feature.

While not exactly a game changer, the feature is a great way to remove annoying, or possibly embarrassing, content that keeps popping up in the "Keep Watching" row.

One of the best things about Netflix has always been the service's large library of content. Subscribers can jump from offer to offer with impunity and without incurring costs for shows or movies that were sampled for five minutes and then abandoned.

However, the annoying thing has been that if one is no longer interested in seeing a title, one can still pursue it through "Continue watching". Supply eventually shifts down as new stocks are selected, but doesn't go away. Now, however, selections can be removed by clicking on a title in the row and then "Remove from row" at the bottom.

The "Delete from Row" function has been available for some time. But now it's sparking rumors on Twitter because Netflix started offering the feature to people using iOS devices on June 29.

Netflix says the option may not be available to everyone at the moment, but there is another way to remove "Continue Watching" titles.

On Netflix:

When you hide titles from your viewing activity, they won't appear on Netflix as a movie or TV show you've watched. They will not be used to make recommendations to you unless you see them again. Hiding the titles of the viewing activity will also remove them from the Continue viewing row.

It can take up to 24 hours for titles to disappear from subscribers' accounts on all platforms.