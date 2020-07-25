Netflix's erotic thrillers thrive

From the high school love stories that put Noah Centineo on the map to the festive fairy tales whose one-off titles (Falling Inn Love, The knight before christmas) Shamelessly came before his scripts, Netflix's success with romantic comedy has already shown that it can revive a genre that traditional studios considered old-fashioned.

But the media giant now seems determined to resurrect a much more sexually charged type of guilty pleasure, and one that went out of style when streaming content was nothing more than an impossible dream: the erotic thriller.

Almost 30 years have passed since the Sharon Stone leg crossing scene was filmed Basic instinct in pop culture history and briefly spearheaded a small wave of movies that combined harsh crime with soft bedroom action (see Splinter, Color of the night and the lowest point of Madonna's acting career, Body of evidence)

Only a handful of similar sex-and-death movies have hit mainstream theaters since the mid-1990s (Wild things, Unfaithful, In the cut) and Catherine Tramell's late return in the hilarious involuntary 2006 Basic Instinct 2 seemed to kill off the subgenre forever.

However, thanks to the focus of covering all Netflix bases, the erotic thriller is currently enjoying a revival. Interestingly, it is a multilingual Polish production with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes that leads the way. Yes, despite the lack of star names, the subtitle barrier, and a highly questionable premise, 365 DNI It has been on Netflix's Top 10 Most Viewed List since its premiere in early June.

The adaptation of Blanka Lipińska's first novel stars Michele Morrone as a crime lord who kidnaps a sales director (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) and gives her a full calendar year to succumb to her sociopathic charms. It sounds like the plot of a horror movie. And yet, incredibly, directors Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes expect us to send out this significantly unbalanced power pairing, and critics argue that the film essentially glamorizes Stockholm Syndrome as a result.

Of course, 365 DNIThe mischievous sex scenes have garnered as much attention as its troublesome narrative, with its two protagonists spending most of the nearly two-hour run time in a permanent state of nudity. In fact, its tinkering during the yacht montage have led some viewers to believe that Morrone and Sieklucka were actually doing the work.

But despite the performances and dialogue rarely deviating above the levels of porn movies, 365 DNI it has become nothing less than a phenomenon. And with the other two chapters of Lipińska Fifty Shades of Grey-sque already published trilogy, an equally maligned sequel is expected to be announced in the short term.

Of course, 365 DNI It is not the first time that the streaming service has ventured into such creepy territory. In 2017 it fell Gerald's game, an intriguing twist on the erotic thriller in which a wicked and misguided session finds a woman handcuffed to the remote bed of the lake house. Unlike Netflix's Polish import, this Stephen King adaptation has excellent acting talent (Carlo Gugino, Bruce Greenwood), genuine nail-biting tension, and a unique concept. In fact, it's still one of Netflix's highest-rated originals.

Cam, a mysterious mix of psychological horror, tech thriller, and B-movie squalor set in the world of webcam porn, was even more welcomed at its launch a year later. And there are elements of the erotic thriller in the black vehicle Alicia Vikander Earthquake bird and one of the most deranged originals to date, the twisted fantasy of revenge The perfection.

However, Netflix's other forays into the genre have been decidedly less aggressive. Little more than a glorified television movie, Dangerous lies (Camila Mendes plays the alleged fatal woman) is as unimaginative as her title suggests, while You understand me (Bella Thorne's obsessive teenager stalks one night) He's essentially a poor man Swimfan. And we are not too interested in Fatal issue (July 16), too, the Nia Long / Omar Epps vehicle, which is little more than a generic bunny boiler.

This shameless attempt to appeal to Lifetime's audience has reaped great benefit. Your It had gone unnoticed when it first aired on the basic cable network in 2018, but it became a worldwide hit when it transferred to Netflix later that year.

Following the exploits of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a modest bookstore manager by day, obsessive serial killer by night, Your it still contains its fair share of melodrama that suspends disbelief. But by touching the #MeToo movement, toxic masculinity, and social media, the erotic thriller kicks and screams in the millennial era; there's a darkly comical streak that shows he doesn't take himself too seriously; And the sex scenes range from sensual to refreshingly honest (what other show would dare show a boy climaxing after just eight seconds?)

Perhaps most importantly, we are not encouraged to sympathize with the villain. Sure, Joe has been the focus of some Ted Bundy-style worship on certain sections of the Internet. But unlike 365 DNI, Your He seems fully aware that his protagonist is a monster that we are supposed to be intrigued by, but that we should not support.

Netflix has also accepted the erotic thriller on several other television shows with mixed results. Two-time Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts suffered the biggest failure of her career since Diana when he played a psychologist with a clear lack of limits in the so maligned Gypsy. The two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger was considered far more commendable for her return as a seductive venture capitalist in What if but still he couldn't stop the show from going down to a trashy soap opera.

This lackluster response didn't deter Netflix from launching Dark wish, a Mexican drama about a married woman's passionate and tragic weekend getaway (and one that has been in the Netflix Top 10 since its launch). And later in the year, Simona Brown will play a single mother who forms a love triangle with her boss and wife in the miniseries. Behind your eyes.

All signs point to a new golden age for the erotic thriller. It will be interesting to see if you can wake up longer than the last.

