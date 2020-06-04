Netflix’s Hollywood Characters Sorted Into Their Hogwarts Houses

Netflix & # 39; s Hollywood It has quickly proven to be a great success, taking a look at the Golden Age of the film industry as the miniseries seeks to rewrite the mistakes the industry has suffered, particularly those related to homophobia and racism.

The series is full of great personalities and main characters, which is why it has become so popular with the public. But with so many characters that are so varied and different, a great way to classify them is by using the Hogwarts houses and the popular traits that are included in each.

10 Gryffindor: Archie Coleman

Gryffindors are incredibly brave people who have courage and the ability to defend themselves and those who are less confident. This is something that suits Archie Coleman perfectly as he has no problem defending himself, showing bravery to help try and deal with homophobia within the industry.

She stands confidently at the Oscar with Rock Hudson as her boyfriend. It's something he was frowned upon at the time, but he had the confidence to do it anyway because he's a brave person.

9 9 Hufflepuff: Jack Castello

Jack Castello is the young aspiring actor from Hollywood and someone who is desperate to do it no matter what. He works incredibly hard and does a lot of work to make that happen, and that dedication is precisely what makes him a Hufflepuff.

The people in these Hogwarts houses may not be the most skilled witches or wizards, but they will outperform everyone else and that will lead to their success. This is what sums up Jack perfectly, as he simply doesn't take no for an answer.

8 Ravenclaw: Dick Samuels

Dick Samuels might not be the person who runs Ace Studios, but he is the person, but the amount of work he does might as well be. Dick fully understands the film industry and that intelligence makes him the ideal Ravenclaw.

They are among the smartest people in the wizarding world, and there are few smarter in this series than Dick. He's also very creative, which is another reason why he would work as a Ravenclaw, since that's another of his traits.

7 7 Hufflepuff: Camille Washington

Like Jack Castello, all Camille Washington wants to do is prove herself as an actress. She works incredibly hard and takes on a variety of roles that are below her talent, but she does them anyway to make a name for herself.

Camille is a Hufflepuff because of her hard work, and the fact that she fights against racism makes her efforts even more impressive. She is a tremendous actress and someone who thrives on pressure and adversity, without fear of anything.

6 6 Slytherin: Henry Willson

Henry Willson is the perfect embodiment of a Slytherin, and it really suits him. Slytherins are very cunning people who have no problem stabbing others in the back to progress. That's what Henry constantly does: He knows everyone and everything that goes on in the industry.

He has no trouble using unclear tactics to get what he wants, and like most Slytherins, Henry Willson is very successful. He may not use the best tactics to get what he wants, but he certainly gets there.

5 5 Gryffindor: Rock Hudson

Rock Hudson may not be the sharpest and smartest person in this series, but he certainly has a lot of heart. It is that heart and passion that makes him an ideal Gryffindor, as they may not be the best magicians, but they will not give up and will always fight for what they believe in.

While Rock is in really tough circumstances throughout the show thanks to Henry Willson, his love for Archie and his dedication to being a better actor is what makes him go.

4 4 Hufflepuff: Raymond Ainsley

Raymond Ainsley is the director of Meg and someone who proves to be incredibly talented. He is hard working and passionate and never gives up, no matter what he has to do. He gives Meg the green light and helps make it into a terrific Oscar-winning movie.

That dedication and commitment to his craft is what makes him the ideal Hufflepuff. The people who are in this Hogwarts house are not always the main focus all the time or the center of attention, which Raymond is not in this show, but he is someone who will push to succeed, as Hufflepuff does.

3 Gryffindor: Avis Amberg

When Avis Amberg finally gets his chance to direct Ace Studios, he begins to really shine as a character. She has the bravery and courage to stand up and lead the studio, even though she is a woman who was something that did not happen in that time period.

He is also pushing for Meg to be made, despite how many stereotypes went against the movie being created. With a black screenwriter and black lead actor, it was a big, bold decision he made with pride. Her ability to take these risks and defend others makes her a perfect Gryffindor.

2 Ravenclaw: Ellen Kincaid

Like Dick, Ellen Kincaid works as one of Ace Studios' top executives, and that's why she has incredible intelligence. She not only knows how to create movies and drive big projects, but she is also an excellent tutor.

Her calm and ability to always think about the future is something that serves her well in the film industry and that is why her peers respect her so much.

one Slytherin: Ernie West

Ernie West could be one of the good guys on the show who works very hard to help people who are loyal to him, that doesn't mean he is not a Slytherin. That's mainly because of his work at the gas station as a pimp, because he proves to be a great leader.

Slytherins are very effective in power and knowledge to bring out the best in people, which they certainly do. Ernie brings an infectious energy that really helps make him such an adorable character, but he's also not someone who agrees to be betrayed.

