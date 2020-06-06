Netflix’s Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Faye Costume Change Is A Good Thing

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop has opened up about what aspects of the series are getting modern updates, and Faye's iconic outfit will change.

Netflix is ​​changing an iconic look of Cowboy Bebop for his live-action series: Faye's costume. Cowboy Bebop It's one of the most popular and beloved anime of all time, but the news that a live-action series is being produced for Netflix left many fans on hiatus as to whether the original can be improved and what iconic details can be. change. However, in the case of Faye's revealing outfit, the change is a good thing.

Cowboy Bebop is an anime series that had 26 episodes in 1998 and instantly became one of the most acclaimed anime series ever made. Cowboy Bebop presents an accessible story about a team of misfit bounty hunters traveling across the galaxy hoping to find their next big score, but they are truly thankful to survive another day. The anime expertly combines science fiction along with many other genres to create remarkable stories and character studies. Add to that a phenomenal soundtrack of vibrant jazz tracks and Cowboy Bebop creates an addictive energy that is difficult to replicate.

It has recently been announced that Cowboy Bebop will come to life through a Netflix live-action series. John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda lead the series as the planetary jump crew Bebop. One of the adaptation's writers, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, has opened up about some of the details regarding this new update to the classic anime. Grillo-Marxuach has spoken about how important it is to preserve the essence of classic anime, but despite being faithful to the source material, there are still certain details that will receive alterations, one of which will be Faye Valentine's outfit.

Faye Valentine is one of the most beloved characters in the series. She is a bounty hunter who lost her sense of self after being hit with amnesia when she was pulled out of cryogenic sleep. Daniella PinedaJurassic world: fallen kingdom) will portray Faye in the series, but won't see how fans remember the character. Faye's skimpy look consisting of shorts, red jacket, and thigh-high stockings is certainly a bit awkward in real life. It's the kind of style that is stereotypical of many animes and purports to be eye-catching to engage audiences, but this new series operates in a different medium.

This change is really beneficial for the character, since Faye is not a sexual character at all, despite how sexualized her outfit is. She is someone who has been intentionally shown not to be involved in romance throughout the series (despite theories that Faye is in love with Spike). In the anime, Faye's free look is meant to be a way to distract her targets while covering up for her own lack of identity. Fulfilling that original costume in a live-action version sends a mixed message, especially when the new series is finally interested in exploring other aspects of Faye's character. The new series will also have one-hour episodes instead of the anime's half-hour installments, allowing many more opportunities to delve into Faye's character.

Hopefully new Cowboy Bebop It will keep the same color scheme for the Faye costume as they look at it in a different direction. Regardless, costumes and hairstyles are an element of adaptations that viewers hope will change. There are far more important details to worry about, and as long as this version of Faye rings true, it doesn't really matter how she dresses. After all, it looks like it's going to be the same Cowboy Bebop at the end of the day.

