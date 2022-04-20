Netflix’s Metal Lords has been generating a lot of buzzes lately. The show, which is a reintroduction of metal to the TikTok generation, has been praised for its accurate portrayal of the metal scene.

Metal Lords follows the story of four young metalheads who are trying to make it big in the music industry. The show is full of drama, action, and suspense, and it is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end.

If you’re a fan of metal music, then you need to check out Metal Lords!

The plotline of the Metal Lords

The Metal Lords is interesting and different from anything else on television today. It is a great show for metal fans, and it is sure to get you hooked on the genre. Metal Lords is a must-watch for any fan of metal music.

Metal Lords is a Netflix original series & the show was created by Alex Pina and Daniel Écija, and it stars Ivana Baquero, Álvaro Morte, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Jaime Lorente.

Names of characters on the Metal Lords

Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:

Jaeden Martell as Kevin

Adrian Greensmith as Hunter

Isis Hainsworth as Emily

Noah Urrea as Clay

Brett Gelman as Dr. Sylvester

Analesa Fisher as Kendall

Michelle Mao as Lisa(as Michelle Fang)

Phelan Davis as Skip

Austin Huynh as Tim

Joe Manganiello as Dr. Troy Nix

Teddy Van Ee as Mollycoddle Drummer Ray

Aroon Nagappan as Mollycoddle Bassist

Kieran Thomas as Mollycoddle Keyboardist

Jonathan Saks as Trombonist

Sufe Bradshaw as Dean Swanson

Jalon Howard as Jesse

Jeff Steitzer as Janitor Eli

Christopher M. Lopes as Robbie

“Metal Lords” is entertaining, however, it features some terrible instances of contemporary metal music.

It’s subgenres for the TikTok generation it’s targeting. The film Metal Lords follows a group of high school outcasts in the early 1990s who start a metal band and must save their beloved local record store from shutting down.

The film stars Noah Galvin, Adrian Greensmith, Isis Hainsworth, and Phil and Jones-Pearce. Metal Lords is currently streaming on Netflix.

While the film does a great job of representing metal music and its fans in the early 1990s, it doesn’t do a good job of teaching the TikTok generation about what metal is today.

Metal Lords, from Game of Thrones' D.B. Weiss, is chock-full of rock but lazy on heart and character. Our review: https://t.co/EvMKXgJKsm pic.twitter.com/ZdM36Kv3se — IGN (@IGN) April 9, 2022

Metal Lords is full of outdated stereotypes and cliches about metalheads, and it fails to showcase the diversity of the metal community.

The Metal fans on TikTok have been quick to point out the film’s shortcomings, but they’re also using the film as a way to introduce Metal to a new generation.

Metal Lords may not be an accurate representation of Metal today, but it’s still a fun film that can help introduce the TikTok generation to Metal music.

The success of the Metal Lords

The Metal Lords film on Netflix could help Metal gain a wider audience, and it’s already started to do just that. Metal TikTok users are using the film as a way to educate others about Metal music, and they’re doing it in a way that’s entertaining and engaging. If Metal Lords can help introduce Metal to the TikTok generation, then it will have done its job. Metalheads may not like everything about the film, but they should be grateful that it exists. Metal Lords is streaming now on Netflix. Go check it out! You won’t be disappointed.