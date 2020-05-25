NetherRealm Studios is working on more than just Mortal Kombat

NetherRealm Studios Creative Director Ed Boon recently shared that the studio has other games in the works besides its Mortal Kombat and Injustice Franchising NetherRealm Studios has been busy since its inception in 2010, emerging from the bankruptcy of Midway Games and its subsequent acquisition by Warner Bros. just a year earlier, and it appears that won't change anytime soon according to Boon.

Boone has been working on Mortal Kombat from the start, being one of the game's co-creators while at Midway. Since the launch of the first Mortal Kombat In 1992, Boon was behind the evolution not only of the series, but also of fighting games in general. With the closure of Midway and Boone now working under Warner Bros., the quality of their projects has continued to increase. Injustice 2 released in 2017 and was followed by Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019. Both titles received high praise from both critics and fans after their releases, and both also brought huge sales numbers. With two consecutive solid launches, the industry has been keeping a close eye on what the study does next.

However, according to Boon himself, whatever NetherRealm's next release is, it won't be another entry in his current franchises. Recently, he joined a Summer Game Fest Q&A Periscope broadcast with host Geoff Keighley, during which they talked about Mortal Kombat 11, the next Aftermath DLC, the next generation of consoles, and even a new title. Driven by Keighley's admiration for his legendary career, Boon commented:

"Mortal Kombat has become basic, almost like Marvel. You don't expect the latest Marvel movie to come out, they will just keep coming. Even though we have been able to scratch other bites, you know how to make Injustice games and other things, and we have other things in the oven, but it is always good to make Mortal Kombat games. "





Boon did not comment further on what "other things in the oven"It was, but he continued to share his enthusiasm for the potential of the next generation of consoles. In the broadcast, Boon also noted that"this new way of handling memory and load and stuff like that will be hugeConsidering that the next generation of consoles is practically just around the corner right now, it's not too difficult to assume that the nameless NetherRealm project is also benefiting from the latest jump in hardware.

One of the praises so much Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 It was received for how well spun its stories were, but almost all the games that NetherRealm has made since its foundation have been fighting games. The only exception was in 2011 Batman: Arkham City Lockdown mobile game, so perhaps this untitled project could be somewhat more expansive or even more narrative. It is not known exactly what "other itching, "so, at the moment, it's hard to say what exactly NetherRealm is up to. But given the studio's background and track record, they should be given the benefit of the doubt as the video game industry prepares to Sign In a world of new technologies.

