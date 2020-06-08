Nets and Liberty Owner Joseph Tsai Approves Peaceful Protests Around Barclays Center

Some of the protests in New York City following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody have gathered around the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty area of ​​residence, the Barclays Center.

The team's owner, Joseph Tsai, Alibaba's billionaire co-founder, told the New York Daily News on Sunday that he approved of the protests that have taken place while they remain peaceful.

"Those of us who cannot possibly experience the personal pain and indignity of racism towards black people feel a sense of helplessness as frustration and anxiety reach a boiling point. But that does not mean that we remain inactive, "Tsai told the newspaper.

“We have said that we will use the voice and platform of the Nets Center, Liberty and Barclays to facilitate empathy and dialogue. In Brooklyn, the Plaza in Flatbush and Atlantic has become a place for people to get together and hear their voices. If it continues to serve as a place where all members of our community, from residents to businesses to the police, come together peacefully to listen to each other and find common ground, then it is good for me. "

Tsai, and his wife Clara, released a separate statement late last month about the death of Floyd, who died on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes at a time caught on a video from a cell phone.

"We do not claim to have all the solutions. The organizations represented by the undersigned agree to use our voice and our platform to facilitate empathy and dialogue, to help find answers, to heal the wound and pain," said his statement. .

"We will continue to work alongside our community – our fans, players, employees and even law enforcement – to raise awareness, reject racial prejudice, and bring about meaningful change."