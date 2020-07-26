Nets bounce off ugly scrimmage starter to take down Spurs

Jacque Vaughn has consistently said that his main goals for his team's three practice games are health and the experience of playing together. After an ugly debut in the first game, he maintained that stance, downplaying its importance.

However, playing well and gaining confidence had to be next, which is why Saturday's performance was so important.

With more of their full team together, Joe Harris and newcomer Tyler Johnson dressed after missing the loss to the Pelicans, the Nets were nothing like the group that fought so hard on Wednesday night in a 124-win. 119 on the Spurs. at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida.

"I like the fact that our guys didn't like the way the game was solved. So we wanted to play better," Vaughn said via Zoom. "That was a great test for our group, go out and play with energy and effort. "

They certainly did that. The Nets hit five of their first six shots from the field, led 11-2 and put their 68-point performance in a 31-point loss to the Pelicans without Zion Williamson in their rearview mirror. They pushed the pace, their ball movement was crisp, the defense improved and several players contributed to the victory. They reached the free throw line 37 times, a sign of their aggression, and also shot 31.8 percent (14-of-44) from a 3-point range.

Although Caris LeVert led six Nets in double figures with 27 points in 23 minutes and Harris added 12 points in his scrimmage debut, Johnson's performance was arguably the most impressive. In his first game action since February 2, the 6-foot-4-foot guard scored 17 points and sank three of five attempts from a 3-point range, perhaps showing that it may be a factor when games truly start on Friday.

"Even playing against him all these years, looking at what he did in Miami, Phoenix, we know what a capable offensive player he is, what he can bring to our team," said Harris of Johnson, who scored a plus-17. qualification in 18 minutes. "We're lucky to have him. He looks great right now. He's moving very well. He's an excellent defender, communicator. He's a good guy to be around."

Others impressed as well. Rodions Kurucs, who spent time in stretch four and five due to the Nets' oversized size, had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, and new starting baseman Chris Chiozza had seven rebounds and seven assists. The mainstays – LeVert, Harris, and Jarrett Allen – produced as expected. LeVert was efficient and productive, scoring his 27 points on 18 field goal attempts, Harris had 12 points and stretched the floor, and Allen scored a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

"Huge for us, we are going to need all the boys we have, everyone who is healthy in the future," said LeVert. "We are down to a couple of players, so everyone who plays will have to contribute so we can maximize (our potential)."

That doesn't mean it was a perfect effort. Vaughn sometimes asked for waiting times to adjust defensive communication problems. The Nets did allow the Spurs to hit 11 triples. But after Wednesday, it certainly was an important step in the right direction.

Jamal Crawford and Donta Hall were out of the game. The Nets will play the Jazz on Monday in their final set-up before the regular season resumes on Friday against the Magic.