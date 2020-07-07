Nets' Dzanan Musa to honor George Floyd with a social justice jersey message

Dzanan Musa is not from around here. When the young Bosnian joined the Nets, he didn't know much about the United States, least of all about the racial injustice that prevails here.

But when he and his girlfriend saw the video of the George Floyd murder on May 25 at the hands of the police, they kept their eyes open. And full of tears.

"My girlfriend called me and I was crying about it," said Musa. "She was very excited about it. She said to me, "Did you see what happened?" I didn't, because it was in practice. I'm not too much on social networks; For the past three or four months I have been trying to stay out of it. But when I saw it, it was horrible, ”Musa said via Zoom on Monday.

"Of course, it's terrible from my perspective. First of all, I'm not from the United States and seeing that brutality happens hurts my heart a lot. I'm with Black Lives Matter all day. I'm going to change my shirt in Orlando to be Equality and Peace ".

While the NBA season was closed due to COVID-19, about half of the players left the city, while the other half stayed in Brooklyn. The last group returned with a conditioning advantage, including Musa, who chose not to fly home to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"If you take Garrett Temple, Joe Harris (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot), Dzanan Musa, in the gym you can see the difference in his work rate," said interim coach Jacque Vaughn. "They have a different base and base underneath them."

With Kyrie Irving injured and Spencer Dinwiddie in doubt after a positive coronavirus test, the Nets signed Tyler Johnson and have high hopes for Chris Chiozza. Therefore, perimeter minutes will not be guaranteed for Musa, 21. You will have to earn them, a process that has already started.

"I decided to stay in Brooklyn and try to improve as much as possible," said Musa. "I tried to gain weight, trying to get stronger at home, and then when the practice facility opened, I was first in the gym trying to get Jacque's attention so she knew I'm ready for anything."

Musa is averaging just 4.2 points in 35 games with 36 percent shooting, and has not played since February 5, before the All-Star break.

“In bad games, I was thinking too much. I was trying to impress everyone. I was trying to do a lot of things, "said Musa.

“I matured a lot from that point, from February until now, just to realize what my role in the team is: giving the energy, making the right plays and helping my team win, without thinking much about individual statistics too. "