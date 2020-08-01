Nets' failure in the restart opener is a troubling sign of what's to come

So if you bumped into the Nets at the start of their comeback game on Friday, you had to like what you saw. There was a lot of crisp ball movement. There were five committed players, especially Jarrett Allen, who looked like he had been locked in a basement for four months and had energy to spare.

It was Nets 16, Magic 8 before most virtual fans had even figured out how to properly animate.

If you were late in the game, you probably liked what you saw because who doesn't like an 18-0 run? Who doesn't like to see one team completely melt and another team make the most of the moment, especially in a fourth quarter? Good times everywhere!

The problem, of course, was the 36 or so minutes in between.

That was a different story. That, in truth, was the only story. The Magic eliminated the Nets the rest of the way, and the final score was 128-118, and every part of this 48-minute return to the game underscored the extraordinary challenges Jacque Vaughn and his team will have to face for as long as it lasts. your stay. in the Orlando bubble lasts.

They are overwhelmed. They are outnumbered. They bear little resemblance to what their A-alignment would be if the world had not been turned inside out. They lack size. They are not very improvised, but they are only a few steps ahead of that. It is what it is and they are what they are, and all that was exhibited on Friday afternoon.

"We need to hug those things a little bit," Vaughn said of the Nets' need to be shredders, as there are few other options available to them. "We will have to be extremely brave, put a body on someone in every possession. That gave us more than 40 opportunities to shoot 3s and when teams do that, you have to make them pay."

The Nets didn't make the Magic pay. 29 of those 42 3s were missed, and while there were some bright spots, specifically Caris LeVert (17 points, seven assists) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (24 points, 5 of 8 of 3), they couldn't hold up what they started – and the only How this stay in Orlando won't be a complete disaster is if they are able to sustain themselves.

"The first few minutes, that's how we really want to play," said Allen, who had 14 points in 27 straight minutes. "After that, they dictated the way the game was going to be and when a team does that, we can't let them do it."

This was always going to be a unique task for the Nets and especially for Vaughn, who had had an excellent start with his new team, winning both games after Kenny Atkinson was fired and before the league was closed. The Nets' last memory, you may recall, was a 104-102 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

That game felt like a good memory to go out if the game never resumed, a kind of 40-foot-18 putt that ensures you'll make a tee time as soon as possible, even if the previous 107 shots weren't quite as enjoyable. But it may be something else now, instead.

Because the Nets now sit in the eighth slot in the East, with Magic slipping past them. They still sit 5 ½ games ahead of the Wizards, who they play next Sunday in Orlando at 2 p.m. If the Wizards can crawl within the Nets' four games at the end of the opening game, they will force a play-in.

Now, yes: all he would do would be to secure a first-round pairing with the mighty Bucks, and that would certainly be a quick and painless duty, even as Jamal Crawford arrives to add a little flavor and career to the Nets' daily regimen. . But if you're going to Orlando first, you probably want to play in the playoffs. And assuming that both the Nets and Wizards can face some tough times, that Lakers game could be vital.

And also on Sunday.

"We need to improve," said Vaughn. "I think we will be."