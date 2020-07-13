Nets in talks with former Knick Lance Thomas to join the NBA restart list

The Short-Handed Nets are in talks to bring Lance Thomas back, The Post confirmed.

Decimated by injuries and coronaviruses, the Nets have been desperately adding bodies. Thomas, who was born in Brooklyn, would be his fourth replacement player and, unless someone else tests positive for COVID-19, will be the last.

The Nets had reportedly come close to adding Justin Anderson to the G-League Long Island. When asked whether adding Thomas would indicate that someone already in the NBA bubble is no longer available or that they have opted against Anderson, interim coach Jacque Vaughn objected.

"That's a good one," said Vaughn. "First, I'm not going to mess with HIPAA violations for that first part of it. Then, the second part is that I can't comment on the guys that we haven't signed yet.

“Not being reserved on my part, just being open and honest with our place. At the end of the day, we will have a list and we are working on the process of getting there. "

SNY was the first to report the conversations.

Like Thomas, Michael Beasley and Jamal Crawford are not replacements for the former Knicks, but have also not played in the NBA this season.

"We will have a couple of guys who a month ago, four months ago, weren't playing competitive basketball in the NBA." We understood that when we entered, ”Vaughn said. "We liked those players at different stages … so this opportunity presented itself to get closer to us and put them in the fold."

Thomas spent the preseason with the Nets. He played more than four seasons with the Knicks and was his co-captain in 2017-18, but he resigned last season to free up top space for his failed search for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.) product is said to be close to both Durant and Beasley. Her pinned tweet is a 2018 birthday greeting to Beasley.

Tyler Johnson, whose arrival was delayed due to a personal matter, is now at Disney and has entered his quarantine period. You can join the Networks once you are done.

Vaughn maintained the same lineup for the second day: Chris Chiozza, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs, and Jarrett Allen. He praised LeVert's leadership and is pressing Allen to be more vocal on defense with DeAndre Jordan out.

With the players having a list of approved messages that they can put on the back of their jerseys, Harris said he requested "Equality" as his number 1 choice and "Vote" as his second choice.

The NBA has established a hospitality area for players. They were able to watch some of the UFC fights, while Harris said he hopes to play golf with Garrett Temple on Tuesday's day off.