Nets' Kyrie Irving proposes players can start their own league: report

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is not interested in the NBA's plan to restart the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Irving said during a group conversation with players that they should skip the NBA restart at Disney World, rather than proposing that players be able to start their own league, according to the New York Daily News.

This came after ESPN reported that Irving and Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Avery Bradley helped organize a player coalition to give voice to anyone hesitant to speak out about concerns with the league's restart plan. .

Irving is one of many league players concerned that starting to play basketball will take away from the ongoing national protests against systemic racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

According to StadiumIrving conducted a conference call with about 80 players, including Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.

"Actually, there are only 20 men who get paid, and I'm part of that. Let's not pretend there isn't a purposeful tiered system that divides us all," Irving said during the call, according to Stadium.

He said he was willing to "give up everything I have" for social justice reform, according to The athletic.

NBA STARS EXPRESS CONCERNS ABOUT PLAYING AGAIN ENTERTAINING US.

Howard said in a statement to CNN who agreed with Irving's feelings, telling the media: "There is no basketball until [sic] we solve things", in reference to social justice and racism.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Lakers star agent Charles Briscoe told ESPN that Howard was undecided about whether he would play.

"The statement was about social injustice and racism," said Briscoe. “However, everyone is still talking about whether to play basketball. He is not saying that basketball shouldn't be. It just says you shouldn't be taking your attention away from what's going on in the country to talk about basketball. Basketball is just a sport, at the end of the day. But what happens to people who die on the streets is something real. That statement had nothing to do with sports. It had everything to do with racism and social injustice.

The league is expected to start again on July 31.

Fox Gay's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.