Nets' much-needed reinforcements have reached the NBA bubble

After being decimated by injuries and coronaviruses, losing eight players in total, the Nets have desperately needed reinforcements. They got two Wednesdays, with a third one on the horizon.

Newly signed guards Tyler Johnson and Jamal Crawford cleared the quarantine in Orlando and officially entered the so-called Bubble, practicing with Brooklyn for the first time. Rookie center Donta Hall is making progress in quarantine and shouldn't be far behind.

"It's great to have more bodies on the floor," said interim coach Jacque Vaughn. "I think it was the most positive thing of the day, being able to have two teams of five and being able to reiterate some things that we want to work on defensively, offensively, he gave us a little review session and gave those guys an opportunity to integrate So two welcome faces.

Vaughn kept practice fairly simple, so as not to overburden newcomers, and tried hard not to put too much on his legs as Johnson was suspended on February 9 and Crawford has not played all season.

"Tyler's ability to compete, he wanted to be in every exercise, and he was confident that he might have to get him out of some of them," Vaughn said.

Hall is a 6-foot-9-inch rookie center who was named an All-G-League but only has 48 minutes in the NBA in four short cameos. The Nets signed him as a replacement player and they hope to have him soon too.

With DeAndre Jordan, Nic Claxton and Michael Beasley, all injured or sidelined with COVID-19, Hall and Lance Thomas, signed on Tuesday, they represent the only big men besides Jarrett Allen.

"I hope soon. (Hall) is on quarantine protocol, and we will have to wait until things are cleared up that way," Vaughn said. I hope soon, though.

Vaughn declined to clarify the status of Beasley, who left the Bubble after he allegedly tested positive for coronavirus, or Long Island Nets forward Justin Anderson, who is currently quarantined in Orlando and could replace Beasley.

"Yeah, the ones I can't comment on," Vaughn said. "I don't have a definitive answer, so I'm going to leave that one until I have a definitive answer."

Nets team owner Joe Tsai recently chatted with season ticket holders through Zoom. He kept sending those same fanatical bottles of wine: Cabernet Sauvignon from Frank Family Vineyards.

Former Net Mason Plumlee suddenly finds himself in good company, as part of Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez's offer to buy the Mets.

Plumlee joins a who-who roster that includes Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal, Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, NFL Hall of Fame member Brian Urlacher, former Browns lineman Joe Thomas and former running back DeMarco Murray. Oh, and A-Rod and J-Lo, too.

Plumlee, 30, now with the Nuggets, was drafted by the Nets in 2013 and spent his first two NBA seasons in Brooklyn.