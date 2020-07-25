Nets' new great man Donta Hall practices with the team for the first time

The Nets opted for the experience with three of their four substitute player signings. They went out of necessity with the last one.

Without the services of great men DeAndre Jordan and Nic Claxton, a grand opening arose behind Jarrett Allen in the middle. Come in, Donta Hall.

The 6-foot-9-inch big man first practiced on Friday with the Nets after signing on July 10. Hall will not play in Saturday's scrimmage against the Spurs as he acclimatizes to his new teammates and the Nets' system, but he should take some action soon after.

"We'll be able to see if we can get some growth from him during this bubble period and he should definitely have a few minutes to help us with these games," interim coach Jacque Vaughn said.

Retired from Alabama, Hall had a strong first season as a professional, averaging 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, and shooting 66.2 percent in 28.6 minutes per game for the G-League Grand Rapids Drive.

He appeared in four games for the Pistons and was on his second 10-day contract at the time the season was postponed in March and received honors from the second team and the G-League rookie team.

Now he will have a chance to make an impact in the NBA, playing significant potential minutes for the Nets.

"Just do my part, bring the energy up and down the floor, block the shots, just be that guy to bring the energy, do the dirty work, what I always do, things like that," Hall said, when asked how He can help.

While in quarantine, Hall was able to watch live videos of the Nets' practices and talk to his teammates and coaches about the offensive and defensive systems. But Friday was a big step, being able to train with them after seeing Thursday in person.

"It really was great," he said. "Just going back to the rhythm of things, going up and down the court a little bit, just putting my legs back under me."