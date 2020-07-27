Nets rave about Tyler Johnson after Disney's dynamic debut

It was difficult to find rust. Very little, if any, nerves.

Almost six months since the last time he played in a game, Tyler Johnson didn't look like someone who had been idle for so long.

"I probably felt better (Saturday) than a good part of the season, even before the coronavirus," Johnson said Sunday night about Zoom after the team's practice at the Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. "A lot of having a healthy body will allow me to have great games."

It's fair to say he broke expectations in Saturday's 124-119 scrimmage victory over the Spurs. Leaving the bench, the 6-foot-4-inch guard, who underwent knee surgery last April, scored 17 points and sank 3 of 5 3-point attempts in his first game since February 2. He was an integral part of the victory, hitting 3 points consecutively and knocking down a pull-up jumper that gave the Nets a four-point lead with 1:30 left. Afterward, the teammates were enthusiastic about its production and the firepower it can provide as a reserve, which helped ease the scoring burden on Caris LeVert and Joe Harris. In turn, Johnson praised the Nets coaching staff and teammates to prepare him after such a long layoff and put him in the right positions.

"It was easy, that's the thing. (Interim coach Jacque Vaughn) talks about just putting yourself in places and just letting yourself be a basketball player," said the 28-year-old left-hander. "I've been very fortunate to get into an offense where everyone is looking to involve everyone … I feel very confident that I can get to the rhythm of this team. "

Johnson was almost a network four years ago. General manager Sean Marks gave him a $ 50 million offer sheet. The Heat, however, matched it. He was traded to the Suns last season and was cut in February this year, after averaging 5.7 career points with 38 percent shooting in 31 games. He signed with the Nets on June 24, as they needed to score with so many key players that they chose not to participate in the new coronavirus pandemic. While the Nets only pay him $ 212,753 during the restart, they have non-Bird rights to him for next season if he plays well enough in Orlando to warrant his arrest.

"We will definitely need it in the future," said LeVert.

Vaughn plans to give starters Jarrett Allen, LeVert and Harris more minutes on Monday against the Jazz to prepare for Friday's restart game against the Magic. Still, he said that health is the most important thing, so he is not going to push. Jamal Crawford and Donta Hall will stay outside, Vaughn said, as the Nets continue to build them. Crawford, 40, isn't concerned that he doesn't play in any of the team's three fighting games before the games start to matter.

"I practiced with them and we already have really good chemistry, so I think it will be perfect when we have a chance to go out for the regular season," Crawford said. “Being on a basketball court is obviously always about time, conditioning, but getting extra work and doing things in practice has helped bring that back. Then we'll see. I don't think I stand out on the wrong track. "