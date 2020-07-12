Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie joins NBA players in #FreeWoj choir

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie joined several NBA players in the #FreeWoj chorus on Twitter after ESPN suspended league insider Adrian Wojnarowski for replying "F – k you" in an email. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo).

Dinwiddie, who will not play in the NBA restart after testing positive for coronavirus, tweeted support for Wojnarowski early Sunday morning as he amuses himself with Woj's news rivalry with Shams Charania of The Athletic comparing it to the battle of the singers.

#FreeWoj (Black-fisted Emoji), but in the battle of #Verzuz I'm taking @ShamsCharania, "wrote Dinwiddie.

The hashtag #FreeWoj was trending as high as # 3 on Twitter after news of Wojnarowski's suspension broke on Saturday night. Former Knicks center Enes Kanter, now with the Celtics, too chimed in tweeting a GIF from Thanos' army meeting in the movie "Avengers: Endgame" and wrote: "#NBATwitter discovering that @espn suspended Woj #freeWoj". Clippers keepers Lou Williams simply tweeted, "Yeah, man #Freewoj (crying emojis)." Grizzlies forward Anthony Tolliver also showed support.

Wojnarowski's suspension came from his unholy response to an email from Senator Hawley. Hawley, who posted a screenshot of the exchange on Friday, had sent out a massive letter criticizing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league's relationship with China. Wojnarowski, who previously received support from ESPN colleague Maria Taylor, apologized soon after.

It is unclear how long Wojnarowski, 51, will be suspended as the league prepares to restart its season at Disney World later this month.