Nets "surprises" Jeremiah Martin ready to prove he belongs

You won't surprise Jeremiah Martin complaining about food or amenities within the NBA bubble.

The Nets rookie point guard is delighted to simply be a part of it. For him, it is the best case scenario, the opportunity to play on the biggest stage of the sport and show that he belongs.

"It's a great opportunity, something I've been waiting for and working on all my life," the former Memphis star said in a Zoom call on Sunday night. "I'm doing something I always wanted to do … I'm going to play against some great players and great teams. It's a great opportunity. I can't look back."

So far, the 6-foot-2 point guard is making the most of his opportunity. Teammates and interim coach Jacque Vaughn have been thrilled with his shooting ability and level of competition. Vaughn has said Martin has been a "surprise", has been fearless attacking the basket and on Sunday said he likes how funny he is. That has been one of Martin's priorities: soak everything, learn everything he can.

"I've been all ears," he said, "My teammates always come to tell me the good and the bad that I need to work on."

Martin, 24, was not selected in the draft last June after four seasons in Memphis. An overlooked recruit and a late-development prospect, he played for three different coaches in Memphis, but still became an All-AAC first team player in his senior year. Martin averaged just 2.7 points as a freshman and ended his career with 1,625 points. He has always had to work for everything.

"Just knowing that there are going to be things that get in your way, you can't just quit," Martin said. "You must stay focused, know that times will be tough, things may not be on your side, things are against you."

Even though he was overlooked in the draft, he didn't let that slow him down. He averaged 18.5 points and 5.1 assists in 21 games for the G-League Sioux Falls this season and was signed by the Nets on January 15. He appeared in three games with them, spending most of his time in the G-League. But he is getting his shot in Orlando, with Spencer Dinwiddie being sent off for contracting the coronavirus and Kyrie Irving (shoulder) injured.

"If I wasn't here, I'd like to be here," said Martin. "I had the opportunity to be a part of it, so I'm going to make the most of it."

However, being away from her daughter Journee is not easy. However, he talks to her frequently on the phone. He said he is doing this for her.

"The ultimate goal is to play basketball, do my job and be able to take care of her," he said.

Newcomer Justin Anderson remained in quarantine after the Nets officially signed him on Saturday as a substitute player for the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-6-inch Anderson appeared in three games with the Nets this year and spent time with his G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

"It will give us some versatility," said Vaughn. "The ability to throw basketball, the ability to protect multiple positions, is definitely a welcome addition and we look forward to seeing him practice in the next team."

Forward Donta Hall was quarantined, according to Vaughn.