Nets Temple Garrett pushes social justice message in NBA restart

Almost two months have passed since George Floyd was assassinated. The streets are calmer. Protests against racial injustice have dwindled to an unprecedented and unsustainable size and pace. COVID-19 has claimed dominance of the news.

With less than two weeks until the NBA season restarts in Orlando, Nets guard Garrett Temple participated in a call with approximately 30 players Thursday night, focused on how to ensure that his platform amplifies the movement. Black Lives Matter, and other related causes, is not overshadowed by upcoming games, as teammate Kyrie Irving and others balked at returning to feared play.

"Obviously, we want to keep the conversation going. That is one of the main things that must happen. In this world, in the United States, things calm down quickly, ”Temple said in a Zoom call on Friday night. "We want to talk to each other, talk to like-minded people about any issue we want to change, and try to find tangible things we can do to create those changes to drive policy in the cities we are in. I think I'm on the field, pushing That is going to be great when people look at us, but we also need to get out of here with some strategy to make some tangible changes. "

Temple, who spent time during the season suspension studying for the LSAT, said he plans to replace his name with the "Educational Reform" message on the back of his shirt.

"I've seen a lot of guys say that putting things on their shirts is really just a showcase and if that's what they believe, that depends on them," Temple said. “Unfortunately, there are many different causes to address, in our community. We in the black community have been so marginalized in so many different things that they need to change to allow us to have better opportunities. I think education is a very necessary thing. The public school system is not nearly where it needs to be in a country as powerful as ours. … (We need to) give people more opportunities once they leave school to earn a living and contribute to society. … I know how much (education) can help and change someone's life. "

While Temple, the 34-year-old vice president of the freshman National Basketball and Net Players Association, had established a leadership position on the team prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the absence of fellow veterans like Irving, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan Wilson Chandler has only strengthened a voice that was never silent.

Now, on a makeshift list decimated by the coronavirus, the officer who has played for nine NBA teams and signed multiple 10-day contracts offers a unique perspective for teammates sharing a court for the first time.

"We have fewer veterans here, and obviously with a couple of new guys, trying to teach them the ropes, trying to teach them how we do things in the organization, it's been great," Temple said. "I've been a little more vocal, but I was also vocal before. Just acclimatize the boys and tell them to use their voices as well."

Newly signed Lance Thomas and Donta Hall have yet to practice with the Nets and remain in quarantine. … Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot also intends to have a social justice message sewn onto his shirt, sporting the full or abbreviated French motto of "Liberté, égalité, and fraternité", which translates to Liberty, Equality, Fraternity.