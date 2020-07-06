Nets Temple Garrett sees restarting NBA as a powerful social justice tool

Make no mistake Garrett Temple – He was not disappointed or even surprised that Nets teammate and union leader Kyrie Irving expressed doubts about the NBA restart.

But after seeing George Floyd's murder finally awaken America to racial injustice, and watch Black Lives Matter's white ally grow, Temple said in a Zoom call Sunday that this moment is too big to pass up, too important not to capitalize on it. .

"Everyone has their own thoughts on how to affect change," Temple said. “The main point is that everyone wants the same thing. Kyrie, myself, most black NBA men who are passionate about this, or if they were not, most of them are now, we want the same. There are many different ways to skin a cat.

“The conversations were actually those conversations: think about how we can best utilize this extra drive, these extra ears, and the extra eyes that are in this situation. Everyone realized that this is a little different than three or four years ago. The world was stagnant, and this happened again; and because of the situation in terms of the pandemic, people have to be vigilant. It's the only thing that was happening.

“As black men, black people in the United States, this is a daily fight. So the way we can use those two or three months in Orlando to continue to drive the narrative, keep it fresh in people's minds, is something we can do in terms of keeping it in people's minds. … We can really use our bubble and ESPN and Turner to help us push that narrative forward. "

As vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, Temple participated in a series of calls not only with the union, but also with players and teammates. And after NBPA representatives voted to sign the reboot, Irving, who became union vice president this season, expressed doubts and allegedly lobbied for the players' boycott.

"No, it didn't necessarily surprise me. This is big. This is very different; it's new for everyone," Temple said. "Many people have had doubts. I imagine that more than half of the … players are going to have had doubts, so I was not surprised.

"But I was glad that the calls happened and the players talked, because this is what we need. We need to talk about situations like this, whether it's at a union meeting or if we can't do that, a Zoom call. As long as we can keep him out next time. "

For Temple, playing is a personal sacrifice. His fiancee, Miss USA 2017 Kara McCullough, has her first child in September. Being in Orlando will keep you away during the later stages of your pregnancy, although it will leave the bubble for birth.

"I'll be back to see my first child born," Temple said. "That is not even in the question."

Passing generational wealth to that child, and building it in the black community as a whole, has been an important topic of conversation for Temple.

"To whom much is given, much is required," Temple said. "So if I do what I am supposed to do with (that wealth), I will feel compelled to give to the causes for which I am strongly convinced. … Then I can pass on those same values ​​to people, and they can help. to more and more communities. "

The Nets got CNN activist and analyst Van Jones to speak to the entire organization, as well as players in smaller groups.

"One thing he was saying was that we want them to keep playing." You are all some of the few black people in America who have a little money, so we don't want you to stop that, "Temple said." But the most important thing for us was to continue to have our home as black men, black women. in the United States, that he sees a change in the way things are going. "

Temple has seen the same change, underscored by the difference in reaction to when George Zimmerman's acquittal for the 2012 murder of Trayvon Martin went unnoticed.

"No one seemed to care," Temple said. “It infuriated me that it was so strange to so many people, or that people didn't even pay attention to it.

Fast forward eight or nine years later, it seems that people are finally beginning to worry about the brutalization of the police by unarmed black men and the marginalization of black Americans in general. So the most important thing I see is the difference in how that has affected or if everyone is trying to help. ”