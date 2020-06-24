Nets to resign from Theo Pinson and sign veteran guard Tyler Johnson

The Nets gave up 6-to-5 swingman Theo Pinson, who played 51 games over two seasons with Brooklyn.

According to an ESPN report, the team also signed former Phoenix Sun guard Tyler Johnson, whom Brooklyn signed with a $ 50 million offer sheet in 2016, which the Heat matched.

Johnson averaged 5.7 points in 16 minutes per game for the Suns. According to ESPN, it had been Phoenix's plans since after the season to move on from Johnson, releasing him with the understanding that it wouldn't be a big role for him the rest of the season.