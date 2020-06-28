Nets Wilson Chandler chooses not to restart Orlando in the NBA

Wilson Chandler has said no to Orlando.

The Nets veteran striker, citing health concerns, has chosen not to play in the NBA restart, a source confirmed. Commissioner Adam Silver has given players permission not to play for fear of COVID-19 spreading without violating their contracts. However, Chandler will be docked eight games in the regular season from his salary. The penalty is 1/90 of your pay for each game you lose.

"As difficult as it will be not being with my teammates, the health and well-being of my family have to come first," Chandler said. he told ESPN. "Thanks to the Nets organization for understanding and supporting me in this decision and I will be observing and supporting our team in Orlando."

Chandler, a former Knicks first-round pick, was hired by the Nets last summer as a 33-year-old free agent, signing a one-year, $ 2.5 million contract. It made headlines early in the pandemic when he had a meeting with the manager of his New York building about social alienation.

Chandler was reportedly told to stay out of the lobby because four Nets players, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for COVID-19.

"I didn't even ask if she was okay, one. And two, she didn't ask me if she had tested me and if it was negative or positive," Chandler tweeted on March 18. "Fk this construction man. I'm going home. "

It has been a difficult year for the 2007 Isiah Thomas draft team. Chandler served an NBA suspension for almost the first two months of the season after failing a performance-enhancing drug test and his shot was interrupted on his return. In 35 games, he averaged 5.9 points on 40.4 percent shooting from the field, including 30.6 percent from a 3-point range.

Following Chandler's signing, Nets President Sean Marks said: "His first-team mindset and high character will be excellent additions to our culture, both on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Wilson and his family to Brooklyn. "

However, the Disney World plan will present many sacrifices for players as part of a rulebook that has over 100 pages of rules. Players must be evaluated daily, they cannot leave the field and there are a large number of social distancing protocols.

The Nets, in seventh place in the East, fly to Florida for the official start of training camp on July 7 and play their first game on the July 31 restart against the Magic. Chandler first told ESPN that he would not play.