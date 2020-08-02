Nets-Wizards "showdown" looks like a play-in preview

Could Sunday's game be a preview of the NBA's first "Play-In Series" when the Nets face the Wizards at Disney World?

The way the makeshift Nets stunk the Orlando bubble in their first restart game on Friday, anything is possible now, even a 0-10 clash.

The Nets, who fell behind by 30 points in the second half and lost to Orlando, 128-118, have to work hard for them against the ninth-place Wizards.

The Nets, after a wave of trash, fell to eighth place and led Washington by 5½ games. If the Wizards close within the Nets' four games after this regular eight-game season, the two teams will fight in a near-better series of 3 for the right to make the playoffs. The Nets, if they're still in eighth place, would have to win just one game to advance.

The Wizards, who also lost their first game, to Phoenix, 125-112, would have to beat the Nets twice.

"Overall, the group realizes the importance of the game," said Nets coach Jacque Vaughn. "It doesn't change our focus. I wish we were as close as we should be in every game."

Without any of their stars in Orlando (Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan), the Nets may be better served to get out of the playoffs. If the Nets miss the 16-team tournament, the NBA ruled that they would be in the lottery.

And, therefore, the Nets would regain their Minnesota lottery-protected pick. If that happens, still a long shot, the Nets would give Minnesota their pick, in 2021, which will probably come late in the first round if the KD / Kyrie superstar tandem works as well as GM Sean Marks imagines it will. .

It's also unclear how badly the Wizards worry about making the playoffs and falling out of the lottery draw, to be held on August 20. Washington is without defense track stars Bradley Beal (shoulder) and John Wall, who missed it all season.

Additionally, Wizards 3-point sniper Davis Bertans decided to skip the restart in order to protect his health by entering free agency, a true team player.

Vaughn admits that it is difficult to judge the Washington team in the same way that the Nets are impossible to explore with their expansion roster. (They may or may not receive the infusion from Jamal Crawford making his Nets debut.) On paper, the Nets and Wizards are by far the two least talented teams at Disney.

"He gets the analytical report (from Washington) and could break it," said Vaughn, who did not help his case return next season.

The Nets' defense was appalling against the Magic, who shot 53 percent and scored 41 points in the third quarter.

Vaughn also said he did not like the Nets allowing 13 points from the Magic's offensive rebounds.

"Because we are not as big as usual, the little ones have to go back and recover," Vaughn said. "When that doesn't happen, we give up the paint spots. We have to be more precise on the little defensive things."

Nets forward Timothè Luwawu-Cabarrot led an 18-0 run to close the game against the Magic, warming up from 3 (5-for-8). But because his D was so poor in the first three quarters, it didn't matter.

"Communication is key and is part of our defense," said Luwawu-Caborrot. "We are not good enough to be out there and not talk to each other. We need to be a team that is brave and wants everything. We didn't (Friday)."