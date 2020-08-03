Network adjustments allowed Caris LeVert to dominate the Wizards

After the beating the Nets took in Friday's restart opening against the Magic, they admitted they had to make quicker adjustments on Sunday against the Wizards.

The decisions made by interim coach Jacque Vaughn, both the calls he changed and the ones he kept, worked better against the Wizards.

Caris LeVert had seen the ball dazzle and fold from his hands on Friday. This time, he kept the ball, and the game, in his hands and delivered a vital 118-110 victory over Washington that essentially sealed a playoff offer.

"The last game, they doubled a lot and let that take me out of what I was doing," LeVert admitted. "But (on Sunday), when I got into the game, I said, 'I'm not going to let that take me out of the game. I'm not going to let that take us out of what we're trying to do. "We figured it out. I'm going to go iso; I'm going to go (low) and catch it. Sometimes in the post, sometimes at the top of the key." .

LeVert had 25 of his 34 highest points in the game in the second half, and 14 in the final 6:31 when the Nets closed in an 18-6 run. He quit Jarrett Allen screens, avoiding double teams and dominating out of isolation. He also worked harder against Washington, taking advantage of his size and making plays.

"With the teams starting to double up, we are trying to find easy ways to put the ball in the space where they really can't be doubled as easily." That's an easy place to catch him and go to work without using much energy, "said LeVert." Jacque has done a great job working with me, and so has (assistant) Adam Harrington. I've been working a lot with him as well. "

The game plan also required Allen to protect the tire, even if that meant giving up 3-point opportunities for Thomas Bryant.

After Bryant had 18 points in the first half on shots 7-for-9, including 4-for-5 from deep, the Nets stuck to the plan and watched him go 5-for-11 in the second and lose his 3 loners.

"Obviously I want to protect the paint (and) I want to go out there and compete with Bryant. It is difficult to juggle both of them; but I want to follow the game plan, "Allen said." The game plan was for me to go and play the shots on the edge and have the guards back me up to go find Bryant.

“Congratulations to him: he turned off the lights. He really destroyed our game plan in the first half. But then, in the second, we continued with our game plan, and in the end it was worth it. ”

Jamal Crawford (conditioning) was inactive and Donta Hall did not play.

"It is a mutual conversation between Jamal and me and the performance team," said Vaughn of Crawford, who trained before the game and will do another workout on Monday trying to catch up.

"Then we will continue to have a conversation about where he is. And at the end of the day it will definitely come down to competition and caring for the athlete. We want him to feel comfortable, that relationship feel comfortable with him producing on the floor."

In his annual survey of the World's 50 Most Valuable Teams, Forbes ranked the Nets 38 at $ 2.5 billion. They were sixth in the NBA, with the Knicks leading the league at $ 4.6 billion.