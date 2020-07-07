Networks Raise NBA Restart Expectations Despite Decimated List

The Nets' roster could be decimated, but their confidence seems fine. They do not manage expectations, but increase them.

Despite the fact that they will leave for Disney on Tuesday losing a large part of their firepower, some young Nets are putting a brave face on their chances in an NBA restart that they will report on July 31 against the Magic. Like, brave beating the champions.

"I think we have to be safe in the playoffs," Rodions Kurucs said Monday in a Zoom call.

"First round, if we are the seventh seed, we will probably go against Toronto." We definitely have a chance. We've been competing with that team, and I definitely think we can beat them in Round 1, go to Round 2, and then we'll see who we're up against. "

Of course, neither Brooklyn nor Orlando want to have to deal with Milwaukee, leader of the NBA, in the first round of the playoffs; But the short-handed Nets can have their hands full even limping in the postseason, let alone knocking down the defending champions.

Brooklyn is deprived of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan, and Nic Claxton, while Spencer Dinwiddie tested positive for COVID-19.

"We can achieve whatever we want," said Jarrett Allen. "Obviously we don't have nearly half of our team. (But) we can go out there and do what Brooklyn has known how to do when faced with adversity: play our best and play hard."

They'll need all that sand, especially if Dinwiddie can't play.

The Nets hold on to a precarious half-game lead over Orlando for the seventh seed in the East. They are six games from ninth place in Washington, and are 0-4 against the Magic and Wizards, whom they will face in their first two games.

"I have a lot of confidence in our team," said Dzanan Musa. "I think we have the quality to keep us on that seventh seed.

"The first game will be important to us. We are playing in Orlando. They don't travel too much, they are right there; they are like in their environment. But we will attack them and I hope that we present ourselves in the best way and obtain the seventh seed. "

The Nets have the fourth-easiest schedule in so-called qualifying games, but they only have 10-12 against the teams they will face. And the Orlando slate is even more forgiving, the third softer.

After opening against Orlando and Washington, the Nets will face Milwaukee and East No. 3 Boston. Then Sacramento, the Clippers' West Clippers 2 and Orlando play again before ending against Portland.

The Nets face three teams in the top 4 of the NBA general classification (Bucks, Raptors, Clippers), while Orlando faces only one (Toronto). And if Washington can grab within four games of the eighth seed, they would force a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot.

It's obvious why beating Orlando on reboot and again on August 11 is so important, if the Nets have designs in the playoffs.

“Orlando, on reaching the stretch of the season, had been playing extremely well. I think they are healthier than us as a team now, "said interim coach Jacque Vaughn." That's where it will be extremely important for us to try to gelate as quickly as possible. "

Vaughn wasn't just talking about the Magic. Not only do they have one of the easiest blackboards, they must get the great man Jonathan Isaac back and be completely healthy. Networks are anything but.

Still, losing the playoffs wouldn't be catastrophic in the long run. The Nets own the 76ers' first-round pick, and if they land in the lottery, they would retain their own pick (scheduled for Minnesota).