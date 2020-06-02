Neurological symptoms: ICUs become a & # 39; delusion factory & # 39; for patients with Covid-19

Although Covid-19 is best known for damaging the lungs, it also increases the risk of life-threatening brain injury, from mental confusion to hallucinations, seizures, coma, stroke, and paralysis. The virus can invade the brain and can deprive the brain of oxygen by damaging the lungs. To fight infection, the immune system sometimes overreacts, hitting the brain and other organs it normally protects.

However, the pandemic has severely limited the ability of doctors and nurses to prevent and treat neurological complications. The severity of the disease and the increased risk of infection have forced medical teams to abandon many of the practices that help protect patients from delirium, a common side effect of mechanical ventilators and intensive care.

And although Covid-19 increases the risk of strokes, the pandemic has made its diagnosis difficult.

When doctors suspect a stroke, they usually request a brain MRI, a sophisticated type of scan. But many hospitalized patients with Covid-19 are too sick or unstable to take to a scanner, said Dr. Kevin Sheth, a professor of neurology and neurosurgery at Yale School of Medicine.

Many doctors also hesitate to request an MRI for fear that patients will contaminate the scanner and infect other patients and staff members.

"Our hands are much more tied now than before the pandemic," said Dr. Sherry Chou, associate professor of critical care medicine, neurology and neurosurgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

In many cases, doctors cannot even examine patients' reflexes and coordination because the patients are so sedated.

"We may not know if they had a stroke," said Sheth.

Wuhan China Study – where the first cases of Covid-19 were detected – 36% of patients were found to have neurological symptoms, including headaches, changes in consciousness, strokes, and lack of muscle coordination.

smallest french studio He observed such symptoms in 84% of patients, many of whom persisted after people left the hospital.

Some hospitals are trying to solve these problems by using new technologies to monitor and obtain images of the brain.

Northwell Health of New York is using a mobile MRI machine for Covid patients, said Dr. Richard Temes, director of neurocritical care for the health system. The scanner uses a low-field magnet, so it can travel to hospital rooms and take pictures of the brain while patients are in bed.

Northwell employees were also concerned about the risk of infection from performing EEGs, tests that measure electrical activity in the brain and help diagnose seizures, Temes said. Technicians typically spend 30 to 40 minutes in close contact with patients to place electrodes around their skulls.

"Right now, we don't really know enough to say definitively how Covid-19 affects the brain and nervous system," said Chou, who is leading an international study of the virus's neurological effects. "Until we can answer some of the more fundamental questions, it would be too early to speculate on the treatments."

To reduce the risk of infection, Northwell is wearing an electrode-covered headband, which can be placed on patients in just a couple of minutes, he said.

The brain under attack

Answering those questions is complicated by the limited data from patient autopsies, said Lena Al-Harthi, professor and chair of the department of microbial pathogens and immunity at Rush Medical College in Chicago.

But many neuropathologists are unwilling or unable to perform brain autopsies, Al-Harthi said.

This is because performing autopsies on patients who died of Covid-19 carries special risks, such as aerosolization of the virus during brain removal. Pathologists need specialized facilities and equipment to perform an autopsy safely.

Some of the best-known symptoms of Covid-19 could be caused by the virus invading the brain, said Dr. Robert Stevens, an associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University.

Authors of a recent study from Germany found the new coronavirus in the patients' brains.

Research shows that the coronavirus can enter a cell through a molecular gateway known as the ACE-2 receptor. These receptors are found not only in the lung, but also in other organs, including many parts of the brain.

in a recent study Japanese researchers reported finding the new coronavirus in the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

Some of Covid-19's most surprising symptoms, loss of sense of smell and taste, remain unclear, but may be related to the brain, Stevens said.

study from europe published in May found that 87% of patients with mild or moderate Covid-19 lost their sense of smell l. The patients' loss of smell cannot be explained by inflammation or nasal congestion, the researchers said. Stevens said the coronavirus may interact with nerve pathways from the nose to the brain, which could affect the systems involved with odor processing.

new studio at JAMA provides additional evidence that the coronavirus invades the brain. Italian researchers found abnormalities on an MRI of the brain of a Covid-19 patient who lost his sense of smell.

Many coronavirus patients also develop "silent hypoxia," in which they are unaware that their oxygen levels have dangerously plummeted, Stevens added.

When hypoxia occurs, the regulatory centers in the brain stem, which control respiration, send signals to the diaphragm and to the muscles of the chest wall to work faster and faster to get more oxygen in the body and expel more carbon dioxide, Stevens said. Lack of this response in some patients with Covid-19 could indicate that the brain stem is damaged.

Scientists suspect that the virus is infecting the brain stem, preventing it from sending these signals, Temes said.

Collateral damage

Well-intentioned life-saving efforts can also cause serious complications.

Many doctors put patients who are on mechanical ventilators into a deep sleep to prevent the breathing tubes from falling out, which would kill them, said Dr. Pratik Pandharipande, chief of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the Faculty of Medicine. from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Both the disease itself and the use of sedatives can cause hallucinations, delirium and memory problems, said Dr. Jaspal Singh, pulmonologist and critical care specialist at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Many sedated patients experience terrifying hallucinations, which can return in recovery like nightmares and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Research shows that 70% to 75% of ventilator patients traditionally develop delirium. Delusional patients often "don't realize they are in the hospital," Singh said. "They don't recognize their family."

In the French study at the New England Journal of Medicine, a third of the patients discharged from Covid-19 suffered from "dysexecutive syndrome", characterized by inattention, disorientation, or poorly organized movements in response to orders.

Research shows that patients who develop delirium, which may be an early sign of brain injury, are more likely to die than others. Those who survive often experience long hospitalizations and are more likely to develop a long-term disability.

Under normal circumstances, hospitals would invite family members to the ICU to reassure patients and keep them grounded, said Dr. Carla Sevin, director of the ICU Recovery Center, also in Vanderbilt.

Simply allowing a family member to hold a patient's hand can help, according to Dr. Lee Fleisher, chair of the brain health committee of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Nurses typically spend considerable time each day guiding patients by talking to them, reminding them of where they are and why they are in the hospital.

"You can decrease the need for some of these medications just by talking to patients and giving them a light touch and comfort," Fleisher said.

These and certain innovative practices, such as helping patients move and remove a respirator as soon as possible, can reduce the delirium rate by 50%.

However, hospitals have banned visits to prevent the spread of the virus. That leaves Covid-19 patients to suffer on their own, although isolation is well known to increase the risk of delirium, Fleisher said.

While many hospitals offer tablets or smartphones to patients to allow them to video conference with the family, these devices provide limited comfort and company.

Doctors are also putting Covid-19 patients on their stomachs, rather than their backs, because a prone position appears to help cleanse the lungs and allow patients to breathe more comfortably.

But a prone position can also be uncomfortable, which is why patients need more medications, Pandharipande said.

All of these factors make coronavirus patients extremely vulnerable to delirium. In a recent article in Critical Care, researchers said that the intensive care unit has become a " rave factory. "

"The way we have to care for patients right now is probably contributing to higher mortality and poor outcomes than the virus itself," said Dr. Sharon Inouye, geriatrician at Harvard Medical School and Hebrew SeniorLife, a center of long-term care. in Boston. "A lot of the things we would like to do are very difficult."