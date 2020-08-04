Nevada approves plan to mail ballots to all registered voters

Over the weekend, the Democratic-controlled Nevada state legislature passed a radical electoral bill on party lines. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, signed the legislation on Monday afternoon. That makes Nevada the eighth state, along with the District of Columbia, to adopt the universal vote by mail for the November presidential election, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump quickly criticized the measure on Monday. He falsely accused Nevada Democrats of orchestrating a "illegal … coup" and threatened to file a lawsuit to prevent the state from expanding the vote by mail, which he says will weaken his chances of winning reelection.

Democratic state lawmakers who crafted the legislation say they are giving voters more options to participate in elections at a time when voting in person represents a legitimate health risk.

"This is good public policy that will keep people safe," Nevada Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benítez-Thompson, a Democrat, told CNN. She said that in addition to proactively mailing ballots to all voters, the new law requires that some polling places remain open for early voting and on Election Day. "It is a way to balance health and safety with everyone's constitutional right to vote."

The legislation will allow election officials to send absentee ballots to every "active registered voter" in the state. It will also extend the deadline for when mail-in ballots can be counted after Election Day, so mail-in ballots can still be counted if they arrive a week after November 3.

The legislation will also ease some restrictions on who can legally handle and mail other people's ballots, a move that Republicans say could lead to voter fraud.

Trump threatens lawsuit

Democratic and Republican officials across the country have made voting by mail easier this year, due to the pandemic. But Trump and other top Republicans say Nevada's decision to automatically send ballots to all registered voters is a partisan takeover to help Democrats, and they have falsely claimed that there are "massive" amounts of fraud with voting systems. by mail.

"In an illegal nightly coup, the governor of the Nevada clubhouse made it impossible for Republicans to win the state," Trump tweeted Monday morning. "The post office could never handle mail voting traffic without preparation. Use Covid to steal the state. See you in court!"

Twitter took no action Monday to tag or verify Trump's post, even though it contained false information, and Twitter had previously verified misinformation about voting rules in specific states. A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that Trump's tweet "does not currently violate Twitter Rules and will not be tagged."

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Trump repeated many of his discredited claims about voting by mail and specifically criticized the new Nevada law. "This is something that is very wrong," he said.

In addition to Nevada, eight other jurisdictions will mail ballots to all voters in November. Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington State always had this plan. Vermont, California, and the District of Columbia switched to this method this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada's new voting rules were not endorsed by any Republican official. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, oversaw the June primaries where it was mailed to all voters. But he did not support the new legislation establishing similar procedures for November, the Associated Press reported. The bill also removed some powers from Cegavske's office and transferred them to the Democratic governor.

Still, Cegavske testified at a recent state assembly hearing that there were no cases of fraud during the June primary election, which was conducted almost entirely by mail. Nevada Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, the Democratic chair of the electoral committee, said there was record participation in the primaries.

"Our number one job as elected officials is to make sure everyone is part of the democratic process," said Jauregui. "We have shown in elementary school that this is a successful way to do it."

Ahead of the June primaries, Cegavske's office released a fact sheet debunking a dozen postal voting conspiracy myths and theories, including some that were even released by Trump.

Ahead of the Nevada primary, Trump threatened to withhold federal funds to punish the state for expanding the vote by mail. (It didn't end up diverting any money from Nevada.) Trump has repeatedly rejected the debunked lie that US elections are riddled with widespread electoral fraud, despite officials from both parties saying there are many safeguards in place, and studies have found that more than 99.999% of ballots are correct. .

Fears of & # 39; collecting votes & # 39;

State Assembly minority deputy whip Chris Edwards, a Republican, told CNN he fears that Nevada's new plan for November may open the door to voter fraud schemes. Fraud is incredibly rare in the US election, but when it does occur, it disproportionately involves absentee ballots and corrupt vote-gathering operations, sometimes called "ballot-picking."

Edwards noted a provision in the bill that allows authorized persons to serve absentee ballots on behalf of other voters. This is generally used by older voters who need help completing and mailing their ballots. But these procedures can be abused by political agents who improperly collect ballots, change votes, falsify signatures, and leave them to count.

"There is no reason to mail ballots," said Edwards. "We can open enough polls. We can have social distancing if they want. If Walmart and Costco and all these big stores can do business in this pandemic, we can vote."

Trump urged states not to expand mail voting during the pandemic, because he says it will harm his reelection, although experts say it does not automatically benefit either side.

Unlike other mail-voting states like the Oregon Liberal Stronghold or Utah's Conservative Stronghold, Nevada was very competitive in 2016. Trump lost to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by about 2.5%. And he's looking to compete again this year, so he's probably encouraged The Republican National Committee to challenge Nevada's new law in court.

Election experts say there are some risks to voting systems like the one Nevada just adopted, where every registered voter automatically receives a ballot. This system takes some of the burden off voters, who do not have to request their ballot by mail. But those steps are important safeguards to ensure residents are still alive, eligible to vote, and living in the right direction.