Nevada firefighters collide in midair, killing both pilots

Two single-engine planes collided mid-air Thursday afternoon during firefighting activities in southeastern Nevada, according to reports.

Both pilots died in the crash and a recovery effort was underway, FOX 5 reported from Las Vegas.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the two pilots and to all who work with the BLM Nevada Ely District," BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby told the station.

"BLM" refers to the State Office of Land Administration.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokeswoman told Fox News that the accident occurred while the planes were fighting the Bishop Fire near Caliente, Nevada, around 1 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.

Investigators have not yet verified the plane's tail numbers at the crash site.

Each plane only had the pilot on board, authorities said.

Tanker aircraft can carry up to 800 gallons of fire retardant and can serve areas that are not accessible to large oil tankers, FOX 5 reported.

The 500-acre wildfire started Wednesday in an area about 17 miles southwest of Caliente and 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.