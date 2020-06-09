Nevada man pleads guilty to stealing hundreds of coronavirus masks from VA hospital

A Reno man pleads guilty to stealing hundreds of surgical masks from a supply cart at the local Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to the US District Attorney. USA Nicholas Trutanich for the Nevada District.

On Thursday, June 4, Lucas pleaded guilty to US District Judge William G. Cobb on one count of theft in connection with medical care.

According to court documents, the alleged robberies occurred on March 19 and 23. Police surveillance cameras captured Lucas stealing at least four boxes of surgical masks from the supply carts in his care and hid them under his jacket before leaving the hospital. Each box contained 50 masks.

Court officials say Lucas was a paid member of the Veterans Affairs job therapy program, which helps train, match, and support veterans for competitive jobs and to consult with companies and industries regarding their specific needs for job.

