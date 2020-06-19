Nevada still has the highest unemployment in the United States, even as the general market improves

Nebraska leads the country with the lowest unemployment rate in May, at 5.2%.
Hawaii and Michigan, which depend on tourism, have the second and third highest unemployment rates in the country with 22.6% and 21.1%, respectively. In both states, unemployment rates decreased in May.
Hawaii, along with the District of Columbia, was also the only state to record the most job losses in May.
Meanwhile, Covid-19 infection rates are increasing in pockets across the country.
"As such, dependence on tourism may be a more important driver for unemployment in this recovery period than the time of reopens," said Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics, in comments emailed.
Economists who expected a clear link between a previous reopening of states and a lower unemployment rate did not obtain that clarity. The connection remained only in a handful of states, such as Georgia, where the unemployment rate fell to 9.7% from 12.6% in April.
Still, overall, unemployment rates fell in most states, with only Minnesota, Connecticut and Florida registering small increases, and that's undoubtedly positive.
Florida also recorded one of the largest increases in new jobs. While that may seem contradictory, the size of Florida's workforce simply increased in May.
In all, 46 states added new jobs, with Texas and Pennsylvania topping that list.
Long road to recovery
Despite the fact that the labor market is showing sure signs of improvement, it is clear that this crisis is far from over.
It will be a long road to recovery from this shock.
But that additional weekly cash line is slated to end in late July. Many economists now ask Congress to act and extend the benefits.
The problem is complex: On the one hand, the United States economy needs consumers to spend money to grow. With less cash in the country's wallets, recovery could be delayed.
At the same time, however, there is concern that larger than normal unemployment benefits will prevent people from returning to work.
The government has to find a way to strike a balance. But given the high unemployment rate across the country, the improvement in earnings is unlikely to expire entirely, Andrew Hunter, an American economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.