Nevada still has the highest unemployment in the United States, even as the general market improves

Nevada is big in both industries, and still has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, despite falling to a seasonally adjusted 25.3% in May from 30.1% in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

Nebraska leads the country with the lowest unemployment rate in May, at 5.2%.

Hawaii and Michigan, which depend on tourism, have the second and third highest unemployment rates in the country with 22.6% and 21.1%, respectively. In both states, unemployment rates decreased in May.

Hawaii, along with the District of Columbia, was also the only state to record the most job losses in May.

It's hard to see when things will improve for Hawaii, which depends on tourism, which has implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers. That makes a trip much less attractive.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infection rates are increasing in pockets across the country.

"As such, dependence on tourism may be a more important driver for unemployment in this recovery period than the time of reopens," said Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics, in comments emailed.

Economists who expected a clear link between a previous reopening of states and a lower unemployment rate did not obtain that clarity. The connection remained only in a handful of states, such as Georgia, where the unemployment rate fell to 9.7% from 12.6% in April.

Still, overall, unemployment rates fell in most states, with only Minnesota, Connecticut and Florida registering small increases, and that's undoubtedly positive.

Florida also recorded one of the largest increases in new jobs. While that may seem contradictory, the size of Florida's workforce simply increased in May.

In all, 46 states added new jobs, with Texas and Pennsylvania topping that list.

Long road to recovery

Despite the fact that the labor market is showing sure signs of improvement, it is clear that this crisis is far from over.

More than 20 million jobs in the United States disappeared in April when the country closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and the unemployment rate rose to a record high in 43 states in response.

It will be a long road to recovery from this shock.

Millions still depend on unemployment benefits to make ends meet. Washington's CARES Act increased unemployment aid by $ 600 per week and made benefits available to groups that would not generally receive them, including self-employed workers.

But that additional weekly cash line is slated to end in late July. Many economists now ask Congress to act and extend the benefits.

The problem is complex: On the one hand, the United States economy needs consumers to spend money to grow. With less cash in the country's wallets, recovery could be delayed.

At the same time, however, there is concern that larger than normal unemployment benefits will prevent people from returning to work.

The government has to find a way to strike a balance. But given the high unemployment rate across the country, the improvement in earnings is unlikely to expire entirely, Andrew Hunter, an American economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Earlier this week, more than 100 economists, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and President Ben Bernanke, urged the government to roll out more stimuli.