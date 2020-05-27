Neve Campbell wanted nothing to do with Craft restart

One of many ongoing horror remakes is a reinvention of the 1996 cult favorite witch movie The ship, that comes from Blumhouse. Neve Campbell is already linked to star in a reboot of one of his classic 90s franchises, in the case of Shout, but don't expect the actress to do the same and get involved with the new Art movie too.

While talking to Collider, Campbell, who appeared in the original alongside Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, and Rachel True, revealed that he had no interest in participating in the project, although he wished the filmmakers the best of luck, especially given that the coronavirus The pandemic may have affected your plans.

"With the new Craft, we'll see. For me, I really didn't want to be a part of that, but I think they have a very interesting vision, and I hope they have a chance to do something great. I think the moment could have been a challenge with COVID, but I hope they can finish the movie. "



The original Art he followed a troubled teenager who befriends three marginalized girls at their new school and together they form a powerful coven of witches. The new version of Blumhouse will follow the same line. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, it stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and transgender actress and activist Zoey Luna as the Schoolgirl Witches. David Duchovny and Michelle Monaghan are also attached. Production ended before the lockout, despite Campbell's concerns.

In contrast to his attitude about The ship, the actress is currently in talks to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5 Although Campbell has noted that he has yet to sign along the dotted line. However, since old co-star David Arquette had officially come on board, we hope that the negotiations will proceed smoothly.

None The ship neither Scream 5 Release dates have yet been given, but it seems likely that both intend to drop in 2021.