Mindy Kaling is a talented Hollywood writer and comedian who has starred in both The Office and The Mindy Project. She also played Kelly Kapoor on the former show, which made her an icon for many millennials. Mindy Kaling made a joint statement (via EW), “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager.” She has now become the creator of the Never Have I Ever series. To know more about the series stay connected.

What is Never Have I Ever all about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads, “After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family, and feelings won’t make it easy on her.” The series follows the problematic life of Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old, who manages his life through the new year at school, her family, and friends.

When is season 3 coming?

Season 1 of Never Has I Ever premiered on April 27, 2020. The second season came back on July 15, 2021. And as for season 3, no official dates have been given. But it might be speculated that given the dates of two seasons, season 3 will premiere by mid-2022.

Who will be in season 3?

In season 3 will Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will reprise as Devi Vishwakumar. We will also see the comeback of Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar and Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida. The series will also see:

Jaren Lewison as Benjamin “Ben” Gross

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal

John McEnroe as himself

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

What is the cast saying about Never Have I Ever Season 3?

Mindy Kaling says, “It’s been a joy to film Season three of Never Have I Ever with this incredibly talented cast. We’ve got some great new episodes coming up and I can’t wait for fans to see them. Mindy said to Elle, “she’s (Devi) just a funny character who is good in her heart but makes a lot of terrible decisions. I love seeing her do that as she approaches college, trying to apply for college and what that brings out in her.” Ramona Young says, “I’m excited to be back for another season of Never Have I Ever. This show is so much fun to work on and the cast is amazing. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

Lee Rodriguez says, “Season three of Never Have I Ever is going to be insane! So many great things are happening and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.” Never have I ever been more excited for a season of television than I am for Season three of Mindy Kaling’s show, Never Have I Ever. The cast is insanely talented and every episode is hilarious.

What should we expect from Never Have I Ever Season?

We can expect more drama, more comedy, and more Mindy Kaling. This season is going to be amazing and I can’t wait to watch it. Kaling said (via Stylecaster), “I feel really positive about season 3,””We love our partnership with Netflix, and we love that both seasons of the show have been number one around the world.” When Elle asked Kaling to describe the show, she replied, “But also it tackles the challenges of being a young woman in college. College campus life is fascinating; we did a lot of research on it. It’s such a hotbed for activism, and it can be a really scary place, too. We got to explore a lot of different things, but we wanted to do it through the lens, as I always do, of comedy and diversity. We approached different issues, but with a sense of humor about it.” So if by now you have not watched the series Never Have I Ever, go watch out now. Before the new installment comes, get on track with the previous season. It would be a delight watching Never Have I Ever series.