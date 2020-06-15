Never Trumpers is always wrong: Devine

President Trump delivered an inspiring speech at West Point on Saturday, presented at the Class of 2020, which will carry the burden of seeing the country through this turning point in its history.

Not that you would know much about the speech because regular suspects, including previously respected military leaders, once again decided to rain down on the President's parade, drowning a unifying message with their latest creative version of Trump's Disorder Syndrome.

For them, no crisis is so serious that it cannot be grafted onto their psychological narrative that Bad Orange Man is to blame for everything that ever went wrong in the United States.

Democrats are despicable for their mendacity, racial harassment, and incitement to violence, but they have the excuse of trying to win an election.

It is never the Trumpers that deserve the most contempt, especially the inappropriate ones from the Lincoln Project. With lawlessness on the streets and China on the warpath, they empower America's enemies. We must never forget his betrayal. They claim to be conservative, yet they do everything possible to ensure that the United States falls into socialist hands in November.

They characterize themselves as defenders of the traditional Republican Party, yet they back Joe Biden, with his troubled moral history, and promise to disarm Americans.

The Lincoln Project is the brainchild of bitter former Republican Party scammers who couldn't anticipate the Trump phenomenon and didn't have enough talent to overcome their miscalculation.

Trump's disorder is the only occupation open to their ruined careers, which is why they are doomed forever to bow in the windmills.

Out of respect for Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway, it's best not to look too closely at her husband's complexes, Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, aside from pointing out the cruelty of a husband who constantly excites his wife's boss in public. You wouldn't do that to your worst enemy.

But his behavior sums up the character of those who claim they are campaigning against Trump for character reasons.

Psychological projection is the hallmark of those upset by Trump. Deeply unhappy, they pour out their hatred for the president like angry teenagers against an absent father.

In the past three months, the Lincoln Project has released three virulently anti-Trump videos, blaming it for the pandemic, accusing it of treason, racism, and white supremacy.

"If we have another four years like this, will there even be a United States?"

They also ran a saccharin television ad endorsing Biden in Wisconsin and Michigan: “A service record. . . A bipartisan leader. . . The man for the moment. . . Strength and character. . . will unify this nation again. "

In recent days, George Conway and his friends have questioned the President's health and sanity because he tentatively walked down a slippery ramp, accused him of endangering the lives of supporters by holding protests, and called his followers "bearers of pests. " its number of polls decreased and it boasted about a story that North Korea "could do something provocative this fall to punish Trump."

In a podcast, Conway described the president as a "psychopath" without "morals, without conscience, without remorse, without fundamental beliefs," "no human being with a conscience or soul," a "soulless man with a broken heart. Mind "," without conscience, without remorse, he seems to be a human being but he is not "and uses" orange makeup and puffy hair ".

In the midst of this stream of invective, he quoted "my wife" for free. Yes, he has a problem.

Whatever is bad for America, these Never Trumpers treat with undisguised joy as a weapon to attack the president they hate.

His super PAC has raised $ 2.6 million to target college-educated white suburban voters in changing states who voted for Trump in 2016, and target Republicans facing tough election battles, including skeptical Trump, Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

They provide relief to their fellow Never Trumpers, including some retired military leaders, who are increasing rhetoric as the election approaches. More recently, disgruntled former Defense Secretary James Mattis suggested that Trump was employing "Nazi" tactics to divide the country.

And on the eve of Trump's graduation speech at West Point to the class of 2020, a group of former political alumni wrote graduates a hysterical open letter that excited Trump, saying he "threatened to use the Army you serve as a weapon against Americans participating in these legitimate protests. "

However, past presidents have deployed military personnel without the threat of riot, including during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

This abuse is so stale and hyperbolic that it will likely end up helping Trump electorally even when it damages the country.

By contrast, on Saturday, the president confirmed American patriotism to applause from newly minted new West Point lieutenants.

"The survival of the United States and the resistance of civilization itself depends on men and women like each of you," he said.

“It depends on the people who love their country with all their heart, energy and soul. It depends on the citizens who build, maintain, nurture and defend institutions like this. "

"What has historically made the United States unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment."

Compare these sentiments with the bile from Never Trumpers and you will see the betrayal of people who hate the president more than they love their country.

Well connected

Reader Michael has a solution to the white privilege: “Perhaps a good start to finish would be for CNN's Anderson Vanderbilt Cooper and Chris Cuomo to step down. Everyone knows they got to where they are because of their relationship. "

Oh my god

Pete Davidson's hilarious new semi-autobiographical film, "The King of Staten Island," is a timely reminder of the generational cost of September 11th. The "Saturday Night Live" child prodigy plays an emotionally retarded 25-year-old who never survived the death of his hero, the firefighter's father.

In real life, when he was 7 years old, Davidson's father Scott died as a hero firefighter on September 11, and has since spoken of the abyss he left in his life, drugs and self-harm.

Less than 20 years later, New York is embroiled in vicious protests against the police. How quickly we forget the sacrifices of the brave first responders who ran into danger and paid with their lives. Their families can never forget.

Seattle deserves all that CHAZ

Long live CHAZ, the new self-declared anarchist nation in Seattle. The six-cop "police-free" enclave known as the "Capitol Autonomous Zone" should not be disturbed in all its dysfunction as a masterpiece of awakening, the perfect revenge for Seattle's most awakened liberals. They deserve their destiny. Leave them to him.