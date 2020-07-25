New & # 39; wall & # 39; of military veterans protects protesters in Portland

First, there was a "wall" of mothers protecting Portland protesters; Now there is a wall of vets who do the same.

A group of military veterans joined protesters in the city for the first time on Friday night, standing with their hands clasped behind their backs or holding Black Lives Matter signs, according to a reporter for the New York Times and others of the scene

"Disabled Veterans 4 BLM," read the sign from a vet.

"I am an American patriot. Federal troops defend property, but this gives them the right to take away my constitutional freedom, ”said another sign from a veteran.

Federal officials have been sent to the city since July 4, receiving criticism for "kidnapping" protesters and multitudes of tear gas who have been protesting over the police murder of George Floyd for more than 50 days.

On Friday night, federal police used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd in front of federal court after several fireworks were fired at the building, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier in the week, federal agents shed tears on a crowd that included Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who was attending a rally.

Wheeler said the troops were overstepping his authority.

But President Trump praised the federal police there for doing a "great job" in fighting what he described as "anarchist" arsonists trying to harm the city's federal court.

On Thursday, Trump mocked the mayor for his tear gas.

"[Wheeler] made fun of himself," Trump said during an interview on Fox News.

“He wanted to be among the people, so he got into the crowd and was left breathless. That was the end of it. So it was pretty pathetic. "

Large crowds gathered again on Friday night when officers stood firm in front of federal court.

"Walls" of mothers, and walls of fathers, also reportedly attended.