New AI-powered drone attack tracks targets & # 39; out of sight & # 39;

What if a US drone were closely following an armed enemy vehicle while transiting uneven terrain, entering urban areas, and approaching vulnerable target areas when the target suddenly leaves the field of vision from a sensor and it becomes seemingly impossible to track? Orientation is lost? Are offensive operations compromised?

Not so fast, according to emerging AI-enabled tracking technology now being developed by CACI, a technology firm that supports the US military. Rapidly maturing algorithms can now analyze a large number of variables to the Again, at lightning speed, to discern the path of a target and continue tracking an object even after it has left the field of view of a sensor. Such technical ability, developed with automation, machine learning, and AI-powered algorithms, would assess things like speed, trajectory, the target object itself, and a variety of other factors to calculate a way to continue a track. Naturally, this would introduce a wide range of important new tactical advantages for surveillance aircraft, drones and other types of SIGINT (signal intelligence) assets.

Designed primarily for video broadcasts from mid-altitude tactical ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) tactical platforms, it would allow new types of "persistent tracking," according to AI research and development manager for CACI, Brian No.

NEW AIR FORCE THEFT PUMP COMES IN ONLY & # 39; 2 YEARS & # 39;

"This is an ability to automate the video transmission process and then observe a high level of activity that is occurring in the video. We have developed a full motion video analytical capability up to a certain level TRL (Readiness Technology) and we have worked with clients to evaluate the technology in different environments, ”said No to National Interest in an interview.

He did not explain that the system has not yet been integrated into an aerial platform, but it could be soon, once current software development continues to evolve. The system is based in part on modern adaptations of a well-known process that is now used for Full Motion Video analysis called Task, Collect, Process, Exploit, Disseminate. Full Motion Video analysis, sometimes using AI-powered technologies to quickly discern, analyze, organize, and transmit data, exists in multiple locations across the military. Above all, such technology enables both efficiency and speed when it comes to war zone decision making. In terms of its tactical relevance, what this means is that a human operator does not have to analyze hours of video broadcasts to identify key moments of relevance and time sensitive. You can perform that function in near real time, vastly improving the combat equation.

What the new CACI system, which does not yet exist, does is keep a continuous and precise track on an object or target as it enters and leaves sight, greatly improving command and control.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not only that, but such an app naturally improves targeting, as it can better anticipate a location where a target is "going to be" to a greater extent, in addition to, of course, tracking where it is. Machine learning applications can, for example, take information about an object's past movements, integrate them into an existing database, and perform analyzes to quickly estimate where it is likely to go next. Of course, this is how artificial intelligence works – it bounces new data from an existing database to collect, analyze, and then disseminate the most necessary and accurate information possible. In effect, it performs analysis, makes some decisions autonomously, and provides human decision makers with efficient and efficient information … quickly.