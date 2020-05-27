New Apex Legends trailer reveals Pathfinder edition, available now

X (embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ow08zAY6UI8 (/ embed)

Apex Legends Fans looking to get a new loot and in-game currency for a price cheaper than the usual retail price are in luck: A new Legend edition is available for purchase now on all platforms and represents the same value for money as all previous packages. This time, it's the adorable Pathfinder robot that has become the center of attention, sporting a new legendary "Full Metal Robot" look. Like straight out of an '80s action movie, gamers are sure to enjoy the new outfit inspired by the character's command.

Alongside the above is a selection of other masks and trinkets, including the skin of the "First Blood" havoc rifle and a Molotov cocktail shaped Charm Gun. You can check out the gallery and summary below to take a closer look at what's included in the box.



Pathfinder Edition Contents

Legendary Pathfinder Skin "Full Metal Robot"

Legendary "First Blood" Havoc Rifle Skin

Exclusive weapon charm of "Molotov Cocktail"

Exclusive "Lone Bot" badge

1,000 Apex Coins

With the legendary skins that often fetch $ 10 in-game and 1,000 Apex Coins for the same amount, you're essentially getting your money back on $ 19.99 investment in just those two items, with the remaining three items to be considered additional extras, if you want. A definitive purchase for Pathfinder fans, then, though given what happened to the character in Season 5, we imagine that number has dropped considerably in the last week or so.

In an effort to better balance the existing Battle Royale roster, Respawn deployed a heavy nerf for Pathfinder's fighting ability with Fortune’s Favor, dramatically reducing its maneuverability on the battlefield. For developer reasoning about why you made the change, as well as others included with Apex Legends Season 5, see the full patch notes here.