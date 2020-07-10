New audio adds details to conflicting accounts of Breonna Taylor's murder

The audio, first reported by NBC News and obtained by CNN, includes the Louisville Metro Police Department interview with Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, the night of the shooting. It is unclear if Walker had an attorney present during the interview.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times after police broke down her apartment door while executing an overnight arrest warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Walker, who was audibly upset, described several hits and both he and Taylor yelled "who is" without response. He said that as the couple approached the door, he came out "off the hinges" and fired a shot. When "many shots" were fired, the two fell to the ground, Walked said, and his gun fell. "I was scared to death," he said.

That shot Walker fired hit the sergeant. John Mattingly in the leg, piercing his femoral artery and firing a wave of fire back according to police.

The tapes also include an interview with Mattingly, conducted on March 25, nine days after his discharge from the hospital. Mattingly was interviewed by an attorney present.

In the interview, Mattingly maintains that the officers repeatedly identified themselves before breaking down Taylor's door.

Although the narcotic order that police say they were serving at Taylor's door was a so-called no-knock order, Mattingly told investigators that officers were instructed to knock on the door.

Relating the information session prior to the operation of the court order on the recommendation of his lawyer, Mattingly said: "I heard verbally, & # 39; we have signed it as a direct hit, but we are not going to follow that route & # 39;".

Neither Mattingly nor Walker denies that police officers knocked on the door. Mattingly, however, told investigators that police repeatedly knocked on the door and announced their presence.

"I probably knocked on the door six or seven different time periods," Mattingly told investigators. "It seems like an eternity when you're at the door. It probably lasted between 45 seconds and a minute," he said.

"We hit, there was no response," Mattingly said. "We knocked again, there was no response. At that point we started announcing: 'Police! Come to the door! Police! We have a search warrant!"

Later in the interview, Mattingly said officers waited an adequate amount of time before breaking down Taylor's door: "more than enough time for the average person, or even a disabled person, to reach the door of that small apartment. ", said. .

Mattingly offered a different account than Walker's, and said the door was not unlocked.

Louisville Metro Police Department investigator Jason Vance confirmed with Mattingly that Taylor's home was considered a "soft target": officers did not expect much resistance. "That's what made them think of the original 'hey, let's knock, try to get her to the door', you know, the most passive way to serve the order," said Vance.

"Correct," Mattingly replied.

When the police decided to knock down the door after knocking, Mattingly was the first to enter the apartment.

The lights in the apartment were off, but Mattingly described seeing Walker and Taylor side by side in a hallway, with Walker "lying" and holding a gun.

"I did not turn on the light on my gun, for which I am grateful," Mattingly said, explaining that the light would have made him one more target.

"As soon as I cleared (the door), he shot. Boom. It was almost like on the shooting range when two things rotated at the same time and you had to shoot / not shoot," he said of Walker and Taylor. "They were shoulder to shoulder. "

Mattingly said he realized he had been hit and felt severe pain in his leg. "So I just returned fire. They gave me four bullets," he said. It is unclear if Mattingly's shots hit Taylor.

Mattingly then retreated to the street, he told investigators, where he fell and was dragged by other officers to await medical attention. From outside, he said he could hear more shots.

Throughout the interview with investigator Amanda Seely, Walker said he was scared.

"I don't even know what happened," Walker sobbed, "or why."

He told investigators that he legally owned a gun. "I have a license to carry everything. I have never fired my gun out of range. I am afraid of death," he said.

Walker said the only shot he fired must be a warning shot. "I am trying to protect her," he said.

Only later did he realize they were police officers.

When he turned himself in to police, Walker said, an officer asked him if he had been hit. When he said no, Walker told investigators that the officer replied, "That is regrettable."

Walker also said that on the way to the police station that night, an officer called it a "misunderstanding."

When asked to comment on the tapes, a lawyer for Taylor's family told CNN Thursday that he had not yet heard the audio.

The Louisville Fraternal Police Order could not immediately be reached for comment.