New Blumhouse horror movie to jump to theaters and go directly to streaming

One of the last movies to become a box office hit before theaters started closing for COVID-19 was The invisible man. It was another success for Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions. The company specializes in producing low-budget horror and genre movies and turning them into hits.

But for every Invisible Manthere is The hunt. Another Blumhouse movie that, after being delayed last year due to its theme, was marketed for its delay as a point of sale. Unfortunately, it came out in early March, just before closing. It was eventually put on streaming platforms as a DVOD for $ 19.99.

This is the current state of film distribution. Particularly for low-budget films like those made at Blumhouse. Since they don't have the same marketing budget of a typical box office hit or the ability to release the movie in theaters, their number one goal is to have as many eyes as possible on their movie. That's why for its next release, the company skips theaters entirely.

Run Sweetheart Run, by director Shana Feste (Strong country), debuted at Sundance this year with positive reviews. It was supposed to come out on May 8. Then COVID-19 happened, so the next best place was broadcast.

Blumhouse is partnering with Amazon Studios to stream the film exclusively on Amazon Prime. The date for this is unknown. This follows a recent trend of movies reaching the home screen and avoiding the theatrical run. The lovebirds, which came out on Netflix last week, was originally a Paramount production. And fans don't care, as it has become a sensation. GreyhoundApple TV + bought a WWII underwater movie with Tom Hanks that had a good summer release date, and they plan to screen the movie exclusively on their new site.

But Run Sweetheart Run It's not that high eyebrow. The film stars a young single mother seeking to return to the dating scene. While on his first date with a charming young man, he becomes violent. Now she must navigate the busy streets of Los Angeles as her psychotic date follows her closely.

If there is a genre that movie lovers can't get enough of in the comfort of their own home, it's horror. Now they will have another one in Run Sweetheart Run soon.