new-bodycam-footage-shows-officer-shoved-raptors’-president-during-altercation

(CNN) Dramatic new footage has emerged of the altercation between Toronto Raptors’ president, Masai Ujiri, and a San Francisco Bay Area police officer, following the Canadian team’s decisive game 6 victory in the NBA Finals last year.

The video, obtained by CNN, raises questions about a claim by the officer — Sherriff’s Deputy Alan Strickland — that Ujiri was the aggressor in the exchange.

The body camera footage shows the incident from Strickland’s perspective. In it, Ujiri is seen attempting to gain access to the court to celebrate with his team.

As Ujiri reaches into his jacket to show his all access credentials, Strickland twice shoves him away, grabbing him by the suit jacket and telling him to “back the f*** off.” Ujriri then shoves the officer back.

Other video shows the two men then being separated, before Ujiri was allowed access to the court.