New Bryson DeChambeau look makes its way to win at Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT – Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for by transforming his body.

With jaw-dropping impulses and some clutch putts, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes on Sunday for his first win of the season and sixth overall.

DeChambeau shot a 7-under-65 at the Detroit Golf Club, birdying four of the first seven holes and closing with three straight. He finished in the best race of 23 under 265.

Matthew Wolff (71) was second. He started the day with a three-shot lead and hurt his chances with five bogeys in his first 10 holes. Kevin Kisner (66) finished another blow back.

DeChambeau removed all doubts with a strong finish.

He made a 30-foot birdie putt at No. 16, a short birdie putt on the next hole, and uncorked a 367-yard drive to set up another short putt at 18.

DeChambeau came in the week with six consecutive results in the top eight and was the only player with the top 10 in the first three events after the coronavirus restart. It won for the first time since Shriners Hospitals for Children opened in November 2018.

DeChambeau has drastically changed his body, adding 40 pounds of mass, and took advantage of the time he had to work on his physique during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His power was on full display in Motor City, with tours typically running about 350 meters.

DeChambeau's 621-yard fourth par par 5 course went left and landed on the putting green in an adjacent hole. He cleared trees and landed just before the green, sending his approach to 276 yards and throwing two shots from 37 feet.

As his body and power become a fixation for those who follow golf, more eyes are on him and teased him during the third round.

On Saturday, DeChambeau had an irritable exchange with a television cameraman after a bogey on the sixth hole. After the round, he was enraged that it is wrong to show potential vulnerability and damage someone's image.